Whether you’re on the hunt for a lost, beloved childhood toy or are into more recent offerings, you might find what you’re looking for at Toylanta, a toy and collectibles convention running Friday to Sunday at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.

The fun includes vendors selling new and vintage toys, action figures, comics and collectibles and celebrity guests, panels and representatives from new and independent toy companies. Guests are invited to cosplay.

The convention will also host Power Up, a special Power-Con event that features guests such as Daniel Benedict, a filmmaker, musician and content creator. His credits include “Fall of Grayskull,” a Masters of the Universe fan film.