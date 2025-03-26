Whether you’re on the hunt for a lost, beloved childhood toy or are into more recent offerings, you might find what you’re looking for at Toylanta, a toy and collectibles convention running Friday to Sunday at Gas South Convention Center in Duluth.
The fun includes vendors selling new and vintage toys, action figures, comics and collectibles and celebrity guests, panels and representatives from new and independent toy companies. Guests are invited to cosplay.
The convention will also host Power Up, a special Power-Con event that features guests such as Daniel Benedict, a filmmaker, musician and content creator. His credits include “Fall of Grayskull,” a Masters of the Universe fan film.
Guests with VIP tickets can head to designated hotels immediately following the convention for special events, including a toy swap and Star Wars collecting trivia.
Credit: (Courtesy of Toylanta)
Credit: (Courtesy of Toylanta)
The convention features an exclusive figure from Four Horsemen Studios dubbed ATL-25, a 6-inch scale figure with accessories. It’s available at the convention or as part of the ATL-25 VIP ticket package.
Prices start at $20 for Saturday or Sunday-only tickets, which don’t include after-hours events and are only available at the door. ATL-25 VIP tickets are $100 and available only in advance. They include early access, admission to all events and one ATL-25 figure. There are two other ticket types available, with details available on the website.
Toylanta will be held at Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. After-hours events will be hosted at Holiday Inn South-Gas South Arena Area at 6310 Sugarloaf Parkway and the Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta NE/Gwinnett Sugarloaf at 2040 Sugarloaf Circle, both in Duluth.
For more information, visit toylanta.net.
Check out Friday’s Go Guide for more things to do this weekend.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: (Courtesy of the Atlanta Fair)
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fair, Georgia Food & Wine Festival and more
Looking for something fun to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Check out the Atlanta Fair, Georgia Food & Wine Festival and 13 other events around town.
Raise your hands if you’re ready for spring festivals!
Here’s a handy guide to the Atlanta metro area’s cornucopia of spring festival fun, offering art, food, parades, music, craft beer and more.
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat
While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.
Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO
The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.