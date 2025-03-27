AJC Peachtree Road Race: 2025 Preview

The Peachtree is back! On July 4, runners from every corner of Atlanta — and from around the globe — will take part in the 56th running of the world’s largest 10k.

“The Peachtree has always been more than just a race — it’s a tradition,” said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree.

For more than half a century, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race has been the city’s signature running event. Let New York and Boston have their marathons — the Peachtree’s 10K distance ensures that this race is for everyone, from elite world-class runners to people running their first-ever event. And that inclusivity is what has made the AJC Peachtree Road Race the largest 10K event in the world.

Registration for the race opens on April 1, and voting has already begun for the official race t-shirt. We put together a guide to everything you need to know about this year’s race.

Registration and the return of the lottery

Registration for the 56th AJC Peachtree Road Race opens on April 1.

For Atlanta Track Club members, space is guaranteed and registration costs $55. Members are also ensured placement in Start Waves A-M.

For everyone else, 2025 will see the return of the traditional lottery system. The race switched to open registration in the wake of the pandemic, but demand from racers has since returned to pre-2020 levels. Non-members must enter the lottery for a chance to participate at a price of $65. All lottery entrants have an equal chance of selection, and results will be announced in early May.

Of course, it’s not too late to join Atlanta Track Club and get a guaranteed spot at the lower price.

Atlanta Track Club also sets aside a limited number of entries for supporters of its Peachtree with a Purpose: Kilometer Kids program, the club’s “free, game-based curriculum designed to teach kids in grades K-5 about goal setting, healthy habits, respect, and community building through running.” Kilometer Kids serves nearly 5,000 kids each year.

Peachtree Junior

Credit: Matt Demarko for Atlanta Track Club Credit: Matt Demarko for Atlanta Track Club

Held before the big race, on July 3 ,the Peachtree Junior race has become an exciting opportunity for younger racers to experience the fun and the pageantry of the main race.

Atlanta’s own Chick-fil-A Restaurants has just been announced as the title sponsor of the race, and will underwrite the event to ensure participation remains free for all runners.

Kids age 6-14 are invited to run the day’s main event, a timed 1-mile route starting at the same Lenox Square starting line as the grown-ups’ race. Kids under 6 can participate in the much shorter Dash competition. Participants can also check out the Track & Field Zone to try their skills at mini hurdles, standing broad jumps, agility ladders and more. There will also be a photo-op wall, where they can “pose with the peaches,” stand on the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior podium and commemorate the experience with a fun family photo.

The Junior’s move to Lenox Square will give young participants the chance to begin their race under the same iconic starting line truss as the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4. According to Atlanta Track Club, it’s part of a larger effort to create a multi-day celebration at Lenox Square, bringing together the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior, the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix and the start of the Peachtree in one central location.

“For the first time, Peachtree Junior isn’t just a standalone race — it’s part of an immersive Peachtree experience,” said track club CEO Rich Kenah.

Registration for the Chick-fil-A Peachtree Junior opens April 1. The first 3,000 registrants are guaranteed a medal and an adidas shirt.

Health & Fitness Expo

It may lack the adrenaline of race day, but runners are always excited for the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo, presented by Publix. And this year’s expo will be like nothing runners have experienced before.

For 2025, the expo will move from the Georgia World Congress Center to Lenox Square, marking one of the biggest changes in race history. The new expo will be a walkable, multi-day celebration in the heart of Buckhead. Participants will be able to pick up their race numbers, but they’ll also have a chance to explore and take in the excitement leading up to race day.

“Participants want more than a start-to-finish-line experience,” explained Rich Kenah. “By moving the Expo to Lenox Square, we’re creating a vibrant hub where runners can connect, dine, shop and preview their start before race day. It’s about making Peachtree a full celebration, not just a single morning event.”

The AJC Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix will take place on Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Then, on race day, the space will be transformed into the AJC Oasis, a place to meet up with friends, carb load, hydrate and catch a glimpse of the world’s most elite runners as they take off down Peachtree Road.

In-Training

Atlanta Track Club’s In-Training for Peachtree is an 11-week training program during the spring and early summer that prepares participants to run the AJC Peachtree Road Race. The program is intended for runners and walkers of all abilities — whether you’re looking to run your first 10K or hoping to finish in the top 1,000.

In-Training includes small group workouts throughout the city during the week and larger long run workouts on Saturdays at multiple locations. In addition, there are weekly educational opportunities led by doctors, nutritionists, physical therapists, professional coaches, and other running and walking experts designed to help you meet your goals. And In-Training’s online platforms help build a sense of community among participants.

In-Training programs begin April 21. Registration is open now.

AJC News app

Don’t forget to download the AJC News app to stay up to date on AJC Peachtree Road Race news. You can vote for the official Peachtree T-shirt design, and come race day you can track runners in real time, get race results and more.