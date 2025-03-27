Join in the fun at the second annual L5P Fest with bands, skate ramps, food, drinks and a hot dog eating contest.

1-8 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Seminole Avenue, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com/l5fest

An Afternoon of International Tea

Dress in festive tea or international attire and enjoy sips and samples from around the world at the Afternoon of International Tea. International students from around the metro area will share cultural tidbits from their home countries.

2-4 p.m. Saturday. $50. North Avenue Presbyterian Church, 607 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1248, amisatlanta.org/tea

Walk with a Doc

Hear a brief presentation from pediatrician Robert Wiskind about immunization for children, followed by a walk and conversation.

9-10:45 a.m. Saturday. Free. Cook Park, 270 Vine St. NW, Atlanta. 614-714-0407, walkwithadoc.org/join-a-walk/locations/atlanta-georgia-cook-park

Cobb

Loverboy concert

Enjoy a musical blast from the past with ‘80s band Loverboy as they perform hits such as “Working for the Weekend” and “Turn Me Loose.” Bring a lawn chair or blanket and treat yourself to food and drinks from local vendors.

7-9 p.m. Saturday. Free for general admission, $20 for reserved seating. United Bankshares Amphitheater at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St., Kennesaw. 770-424-8274, kennesaw-ga.gov/amphitheateratdepotpark

“Mama Mia!” and Margaritas

Bring your flashiest boa, buy a drink at the margarita bar, and watch the feel-good movie “Mamma Mia!” on the big screen. A live pre-show concert on the Mighty Allen Theatre Organ will take place 30 minutes before the movie.

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $15. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080, thestrand.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SPs000004Hb46MAC

The Ultimate RV Show

See more than 130 fully staged new and pre-owned RVs for sale, get an exclusive look at new models and let the kids play in the kids’ zone.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. 770-955-8000, shows.campingworld.com/ultimate-rv-show-atlanta-georgia

Credit: Photo courtesy of Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival Credit: Photo courtesy of Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

DeKalb

Cherry Blossom Festival

Hear bands including O.A.R. and Boyz II Men, admire entries in a classic car show from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, browse through the artist market and treat yourself to festival food. Read more about flower-filled festivals here.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Free. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. 404-637-0500, brookhavenga.gov/festival

Eggcelent Bunny Bonanza

Kids can participate in an egg hunt designed for their age group, get a photo taken with Mr. Bunny and Peter Cottontail and have a chance to win prizes at the Eggcelent Bunny Bonanza.

9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. Free. Honeysuckle Park, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville. 770-451-8745, doravillega.us/calendar.php?view=day&month=03&day=29&year=2025&id=166

Credit: Photo courtesy of Spruill Center for the Arts/Starr Petronella Photography Credit: Photo courtesy of Spruill Center for the Arts/Starr Petronella Photography

Artistic Affair 2025

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Spruill Center for the Arts with an open bar, buffet dinner, silent and live auctions and hits from the ‘70s spun by a DJ. Read more about the event here.

5:30-9 p.m. Saturday. $100. Spruill Center for the Arts Education Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-394-3447, spruillarts.org/artistic-affair.

North Fulton

Daffodil Days

Make memories with your friends and family with carnival games, inflatables, children’s rides and activities, crafts and snacks at this annual festival.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Free. Atlanta Athletic Club, 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. johnscreekga.gov/events/daffodil-days-2

‘Peter Pan’

See the Atlanta Dance Theatre’s performance of “Peter Pan,” a ballet adventure featuring exciting choreography and special flying effects.

7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $26-$34. Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell. 770-594-6232, roswellcac.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=138

Community Children’s Easter Egg Hunt

Bring your kids 12 and under to hunt for Easter Eggs. Six hunting areas will allow the kids to be separated by age groups.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Free. American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road, Alpharetta. 770-475-9023, legion201.org/event/community-childrens-easter-egg-hunt

Gwinnett

Arbor Day Plant Sale and Swap

Recognize Peachtree Corners’ 10 years as a Tree City USA with a plant sale and swap, activities and local vendors.

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200, community.peachtreecornersga.gov/peachtreecornersga/2408

Coolray Field Carnival

Enjoy family-friendly fun with midway rides and games, and classic carnival foods. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult over 21.

5-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday and noon-10 p.m. Sunday. $37 unlimited ride wristbands, single ticket $1.50, 20 tickets $32, 50 tickets $62. Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. 1-866-666-FAIR. dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/coolray-field-carnival

Credit: (Courtesy of Toylanta) Credit: (Courtesy of Toylanta)

Toylanta

Immerse yourself in toys and collectibles with vendors selling new and vintage items, celebrity guests, panels and cosplay. Read more about Toylanta here and Black toy designer David Vonner, who will appear at the event, here.

Friday-Sunday. $25 and up. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. toylanta.net