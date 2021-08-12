ajc logo

2020 Census in Georgia - Full coverage

U.S. Census takers recently began visiting each household that has not responded. (Courtesy U.S. Census Bureau)
Feds set to release 2020 census data
1h ago
Census taker Linda Rothfield looks up at an apartment building she was unable to access in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Some census takers worry that renters in apartment buildings were not tallied fully during the nation's head count last year. Census takers say they had difficulty entering apartment buildings due to COVID restrictions, and they weren't able to get in touch with landlords for help. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Census takers worry that apartment renters were undercounted
17h ago
Estrus Tucker, 67, poses for a photo in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The Census Bureau is due to release new data on the nation's changing population. The numbers scheduled to come out Thursday, Aug. 12 will show that dozens of counties across 18 states no longer have a majority racial or ethnic group. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
New census data expected to reveal a more diverse America
19h ago
FILE - In this Monday, July 15, 2019 file photo, a state districts map is shown as a three-judge panel of the Wake County Superior Court presides over the trial of Common Cause, et al. v. Lewis, et al, in Raleigh, N.C. Fresh off sweeping electoral victories a decade ago, governors and lawmakers in several states used new census data to redraw voting districts for Congress and state legislatures that were intended to help their party remain in power for years to come. Those efforts largely paid off, particularly for Republicans. An Associated Press analysis designed to detect the effects of gerrymandering shows that Republicans enjoyed a greater political advantage in more states over the past decade than either party had over the past 50 years. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
AP: Republicans reaped biggest redistricting edge in decades
FILE - This April 5, 2020, photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. After a delay of more than four months caused by the pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, that data from the 2020 census used for drawing congressional and legislative districts will be released next week. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Data used for drawing districts to be released next week
The former Piggly Wiggly in Talbotton, Ga. Credit: Patricia Murphy, AJC
OPINION: Small Georgia towns struggle as power shifts north to Atlanta
Hispanic Young Professionals and & Entrepreneurs informational session from 2018.
Hispanic young professionals group mixes political education with puppies
The skyline of Midtown is visible from Piedmont Park on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Christine Tannous / christine.tannous@ajc.com)
Population in Atlanta: How large is metro Atlanta?
May 27, 2021 Sandy Springs - Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs on Tuesday, May 27, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Population in Georgia: A look at growth trends statewide
Georgia's 6th Congressional District (shown in green) covers east Cobb County, north Fulton County and North DeKalb County. But the boundaries of all 14 of Georgia's congressional districts may change during redistricting or reapportionment in time for the 2022 elections. (Georgia Legislative and Reapportionment Office Map)
Redistricting in Georgia: What is it and how will it affect you?
