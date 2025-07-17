Union Pacific is in talks to acquire Atlanta-based railroad Norfolk Southern, according to multiple media reports.
On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal and Semafor reported Omaha-based Union Pacific is in talks to merge with Norfolk Southern, citing people familiar with the matter.
Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific declined to comment.
In 2018, Norfolk Southern announced it would move its corporate headquarters to Atlanta. It opened its current $575 million headquarters building in Midtown in 2021, where it employs more than 3,000 people
The Wall Street Journal reported talks are “early stage” and there is no guarantee they will result in a deal or get approval from regulators, citing people familiar with the matter.
Joining together Union Pacific, which has rail lines spread across the Midwest and the West, with Norfolk Southern, which covers much of the East, would create a rail network spanning much of the country.
Ron Kaminkow, a recently retired engineer and trustee for Railroad Workers Union, said the possible further consolidation of the industry concerns him.
“There were 40 Class 1 carriers in 1980 when I entered the job market,” he said. “We’re down to 6. And if they have their way, we’re down to 4.”
These “megamergers,” he said, risk putting more of the nation’s economy in fewer hands, which impacts shippers and consumers.
Kaminkow acknowledged that a transcontinental railroad would be more “efficient,” given how difficult it can be to hand off cargo at gateway terminals where railroad company territory boundaries meet. But he supports publicly owned railroads, like many other countries across the globe.
The merger possibility was “definitely” influenced by the new administration in Washington, D.C., he added.
With a Republican at the helm of the Surface Transportation Board, some industry insiders believe the administration would be more palatable to further consolidation, Trains.com reported.
Keep Reading
Credit: Elijah Nouvelage
PSC OKs energy plan for Georgia Power, locking in reliance on fossil fuels
Fossil fuels will continue to supply much of Georgia Power’s electricity after state regulators approved a long-range energy plan driven mostly by the needs of data centers.
Featured
Credit: Courtesy of Rivian
Rivian to employ 500 at new East Coast HQ along Atlanta Beltline
Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.
Derek Dooley taps Brian Kemp’s inner circle for possible Georgia Senate bid
Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.
Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles
St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia’s coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.