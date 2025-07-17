In 2018, Norfolk Southern announced it would move its corporate headquarters to Atlanta. It opened its current $575 million headquarters building in Midtown in 2021, where it employs more than 3,000 people

The Wall Street Journal reported talks are “early stage” and there is no guarantee they will result in a deal or get approval from regulators, citing people familiar with the matter.

Joining together Union Pacific, which has rail lines spread across the Midwest and the West, with Norfolk Southern, which covers much of the East, would create a rail network spanning much of the country.

Ron Kaminkow, a recently retired engineer and trustee for Railroad Workers Union, said the possible further consolidation of the industry concerns him.

“There were 40 Class 1 carriers in 1980 when I entered the job market,” he said. “We’re down to 6. And if they have their way, we’re down to 4.”

These “megamergers,” he said, risk putting more of the nation’s economy in fewer hands, which impacts shippers and consumers.

Kaminkow acknowledged that a transcontinental railroad would be more “efficient,” given how difficult it can be to hand off cargo at gateway terminals where railroad company territory boundaries meet. But he supports publicly owned railroads, like many other countries across the globe.

The merger possibility was “definitely” influenced by the new administration in Washington, D.C., he added.

With a Republican at the helm of the Surface Transportation Board, some industry insiders believe the administration would be more palatable to further consolidation, Trains.com reported.