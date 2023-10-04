Johns Creek to host Health, Wellness & Innovation 5K

Johns Creek’s newly constructed Cauley Creek Park 5K trail will get a workout for the city’s Health, Wellness & Innovation 5K and Wellness Fair presented by Emory Johns Creek Hospital at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The new trail features a durable, rubberized material made from recycled tires. The trail is designed to promote wellness with its soft surface meant to reduce stress on the joints of walkers, joggers and runners. The pervious material also allows water to drain better than concrete or asphalt making it less likely to flood.

The 5K includes prize money for first, second and third place males/females, plus medals for numerous additional categories.

The Wellness Fair includes vendors who specialize in health and wellness while pursuing innovative research and technology for their patients and clients including Publix Pharmacy who will be on hand to administer free flu shots for those who bring their insurance card.

Details including vendor and sponsorship opportunities as well as registration information: https://bit.ly/47LcZwq.