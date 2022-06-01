Alpharetta school holds emotional vigil for family killed in boat crash

A constant reciting of prayers set an emotional tone during a Tuesday evening vigil held for family members killed in a boating accident on the Wilmington River near Savannah.
Friends, students and colleagues were in tears throughout the ceremony held at King’s Ridge Christian School for Chris and Lori Leffler and their two sons Zack, 23, and Nate, 17, who died Saturday. A boat that also included the Leffler’s surviving daughter Katie and her friend was hit by another boat in which the driver was arrested for boating under the influence.
Chris Leffler was a beloved history teacher at the private school in Alpharetta and Nate attended as a student before the family moved to Savannah earlier this year. In Savannah, Chris Leffler taught at Calvary Day School.
Monday’s vigil service was held in a dimly lit student center and drew at least 200 people.
The head of King’s Ridge, Ed Spurka, told the crowd that Katie suffered minor injuries in the boat crash and was released from the hospital to be cared for by extended family and members of the administration at Calvary Day School. Channel 2 Action News reported that her friend also suffered only minor injuries from the crash.
“This entire weekend we have been devastated,” Spurka said during the vigil. “We have searched for answers to why and how could this happen. We are all searching for answers in ways to honor Chris, Lori, Zack and Nate, and ways to support Katie. Our hearts have been broken …”
Between prayers by a stream of colleagues, a music ensemble performed songs including “Bigger Than I Thought” and “Amazing Grace.”
Garrett Adams, a friend and colleague of Chris Leffler as well as a former advisor to Nate, read lyrics to the song “Anchor” and prayed for peace, healing and comfort for the family and “close-knit” school community.
Following the service, Spurka told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Lefflers were a big part of King’s Ridge.
“We tell our kids all the time that we would do anything to protect them, but in the world, things happen like this and we can’t find ‘the why’ behind it,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we can lean on each other and that’s what we’re called to do.
A friend of the family, Robin Robinson, started a Go Fund Me campaign on behalf of Katie Leffler with the goal of raising $100,000. Nearly $55,000 was pledged by Tuesday morning.
Five people in total were injured in the Saturday crash. A 45-year-old Georgia man, Mark Stegall, has been arrested for boating under the influence in the Saturday crash, Channel 2 Action News reported. Robert Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall’s boat was also killed.
Department of Natural Resources investigators told Channel 2 Action News that they would be investigating the boating accident for weeks.
