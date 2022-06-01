Alpharetta school holds emotional vigil for family killed in boat crash

“This entire weekend we have been devastated,” Spurka said during the vigil. “We have searched for answers to why and how could this happen. We are all searching for answers in ways to honor Chris, Lori, Zack and Nate, and ways to support Katie. Our hearts have been broken …”

Between prayers by a stream of colleagues, a music ensemble performed songs including “Bigger Than I Thought” and “Amazing Grace.”

Garrett Adams, a friend and colleague of Chris Leffler as well as a former advisor to Nate, read lyrics to the song “Anchor” and prayed for peace, healing and comfort for the family and “close-knit” school community.

Following the service, Spurka told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Lefflers were a big part of King’s Ridge.

“We tell our kids all the time that we would do anything to protect them, but in the world, things happen like this and we can’t find ‘the why’ behind it,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we can lean on each other and that’s what we’re called to do.

A friend of the family, Robin Robinson, started a Go Fund Me campaign on behalf of Katie Leffler with the goal of raising $100,000. Nearly $55,000 was pledged by Tuesday morning.

Five people in total were injured in the Saturday crash. A 45-year-old Georgia man, Mark Stegall, has been arrested for boating under the influence in the Saturday crash, Channel 2 Action News reported. Robert Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall’s boat was also killed.

Department of Natural Resources investigators told Channel 2 Action News that they would be investigating the boating accident for weeks.