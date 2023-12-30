Alpharetta anticipates arts grant to help fund live music

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department will apply for a 2024 Fulton County Arts and Culture Grant to help support live music in the city. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Combined ShapeCaption
The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department will apply for a 2024 Fulton County Arts and Culture Grant to help support live music in the city. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: City of Alpharetta

Credit: City of Alpharetta

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
2 hours ago

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department has been given approval to apply for the 2024 Fulton County Arts and Culture Grant. If awarded again, the $20,000 grant, which requires a $12,000 match from the city, will be used to help fund Alpharetta Music Match.

Music Match provided 50 live music performances in 2023 held in varying venues, restaurants and outdoors spaces.

The city was awarded the grant funding in 2022, 2021, 2019 and 2018. Due to a deadline that did not align between city and county, the city was unable to apply in 2023.

For each live music booking, musicians are paid between $150 to $300 per performance depending on their level of experience. Venues pay a $25 fee to process the online application. A music producer matches, schedules and supervises the musicians and venues for $150 per show.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top