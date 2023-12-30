Alpharetta anticipates arts grant to help fund live music

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department has been given approval to apply for the 2024 Fulton County Arts and Culture Grant. If awarded again, the $20,000 grant, which requires a $12,000 match from the city, will be used to help fund Alpharetta Music Match.

Music Match provided 50 live music performances in 2023 held in varying venues, restaurants and outdoors spaces.

The city was awarded the grant funding in 2022, 2021, 2019 and 2018. Due to a deadline that did not align between city and county, the city was unable to apply in 2023.