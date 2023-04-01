BreakingNews
Japanese steakhouse in Grayson flagged for uncleanliness

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
28 minutes ago

Unclean equipment and dishes sunk the health score at Sake Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi in Grayson.

During a routine inspection, the ice machine had a black mold-like substance in the interior and on the cover. The soda nozzles also were dirty with black debris.

In addition, cleaned dishes were still dirty with food debris, and debris was in the dishwasher’s interior. Two chlorine sanitizer buckets had no traceable amount of cleaner.

A dirty dish filled with tempura batter was in the vegetable sink, and avocadoes stored as clean still had produce stickers.

In other violations, cooked noodles and prepared vegetables with teriyaki sauce were not date-marked for disposal. In addition, the cut lettuce was cooling improperly and at an unsafe temperature.

Foods were not properly stored in the coolers. For example, raw tuna was above cooked shrimp, imitation crab and ready-to-eat foods, and some uncooked seafood was over ready-to-eat onions.

Sake Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi, 1845 Grayson Highway, scored 55/U, down from 92/A. It will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
