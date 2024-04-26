A bit cooler and cloudier ahead of mild, mainly dry weekend

It’ll be a little cooler and a little cloudier in metro Atlanta on Friday.

Temperatures Thursday topped out at 80 degrees in the city. Today, we’ll stay in the upper 70s, but parts of northeast Georgia will be even cooler. Temps there may not make it out of the 60s. That’s thanks to a wedge of cool air that will remain stationary over the Blue Ridge Mountains, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

There’s a low chance for a scattered shower this morning, too. But it will miss most of us.