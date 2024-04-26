FRIDAY’S WEATHER

A bit cooler and cloudier ahead of mild, mainly dry weekend

By
1 hour ago

It’ll be a little cooler and a little cloudier in metro Atlanta on Friday.

Temperatures Thursday topped out at 80 degrees in the city. Today, we’ll stay in the upper 70s, but parts of northeast Georgia will be even cooler. Temps there may not make it out of the 60s. That’s thanks to a wedge of cool air that will remain stationary over the Blue Ridge Mountains, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

There’s a low chance for a scattered shower this morning, too. But it will miss most of us.

“We’ll watch out for a couple of pop-up showers, but overall, we should stay pretty dry this afternoon through most of North Georgia,” Monahan said.

We’ve got decent weather in the forecast for the weekend. It’ll be mostly cloudy Saturday, but temps will climb up to about 80 degrees. Sunday will have similar conditions with fewer clouds.

We’ll have just a slight chance for a sprinkle on Saturday, but for the most part, rain is staying out of the forecast at least through the middle of next week.

Five-day forecast for April 26, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

