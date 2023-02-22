Gwinnett County receives $200K federal award to build safer roads

Gwinnett County announced on Tuesday that it was awarded federal funding through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program.
The $200,000 award will help it address and improve existing roadway safety projects, a press release said.
The grants are meant to help communities who do not already have a roadway safety plan in place and those who may want to improve their existing plans.
The county will also contribute $50,000 as a local match to help create the Countywide Safety Action Plan, implementing measures to prevent roadway deaths and injuries, the release said. This plan will work to reduce motorist, bicyclist, and pedestrian fatalities on county-maintained roads and state routes.
The federal funding came from the $550 billion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021.
