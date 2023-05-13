Georgia Audubon celebrating birds throughout the month

Looking ahead, the Roswell-based organization invites bird lovers to take part in the “Beltline Biking Tour of Atlanta’s Birds and Trees,” 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20 beginning in Historic Washington Park, 1125 Lena St. in Atlanta.

In Roswell, the Chattahoochee Nature Center will be the site for a “Live Raptor Show” 1-3:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the CNC Aviary, 9135 Wileo Road. Get an up-close look at raptors found across Georgia including owls, hawks, eagles and vultures with educator and wildlife rehabilitator, Kathryn Dudeck who will share the birds’ natural history, personal stories that brought them into CNC’s care, and introduce participants to a special avian ambassador.