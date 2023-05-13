X

Georgia Audubon celebrating birds throughout the month

Credit: Sheryl Rubin via Georgia Audubon

Local
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

Georgia Audubon continues bird fest this month with an extensive list of events through Sunday, May 21. The event is Georgia’s largest bird and nature festival that includes guided field trips to Georgia’s best birding hotspots, nature-based workshops and guest speakers. Events are tailored to all levels of bird, nature and outdoor enthusiasts.

Looking ahead, the Roswell-based organization invites bird lovers to take part in the “Beltline Biking Tour of Atlanta’s Birds and Trees,” 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20 beginning in Historic Washington Park, 1125 Lena St. in Atlanta.

In Roswell, the Chattahoochee Nature Center will be the site for a “Live Raptor Show” 1-3:15 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at the CNC Aviary, 9135 Wileo Road. Get an up-close look at raptors found across Georgia including owls, hawks, eagles and vultures with educator and wildlife rehabilitator, Kathryn Dudeck who will share the birds’ natural history, personal stories that brought them into CNC’s care, and introduce participants to a special avian ambassador.

Additional events and registration: www.georgiaaudubon.org/birdfestevents.html.

