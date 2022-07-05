Food temps sink score at Sbarro in Sugarloaf Mills

Food court staple Sbarro Pizza -- in Lawrenceville’s Sugarloaf Mills shopping center -- had violations of food temperatures and scored a 64/U on a recent routine health inspection.
Temperatures in the prep cooler and the walk-in cooler were too high. As a result, numerous pizza toppings, such as sausage, ham, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and also cooked pasta, were discarded. The prep cooler, which had an air temperature of 50 degrees, needed maintenance.
Some of the hot foods were also out of the temperature range. Reheated to prevent contamination were meatballs, marinara sauce, chicken breasts and cooked pasta.
Among other violations, date markings were missing from several refrigerated foods. Discarded were mushrooms, spinach and sausage.
The ice machine had a mold-like accumulation inside. In addition, five cheese boxes in the walk-in cooler were below a leaking condenser.
The facility had no health employee agreement documents and did not have the most current inspection report posted for public view.
Sbarro, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 89/B from 2021.
