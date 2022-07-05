ajc logo
X

Food temps sink score at Sbarro in Sugarloaf Mills

Local
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
5 minutes ago

Food court staple Sbarro Pizza -- in Lawrenceville’s Sugarloaf Mills shopping center -- had violations of food temperatures and scored a 64/U on a recent routine health inspection.

Temperatures in the prep cooler and the walk-in cooler were too high. As a result, numerous pizza toppings, such as sausage, ham, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and also cooked pasta, were discarded. The prep cooler, which had an air temperature of 50 degrees, needed maintenance.

Some of the hot foods were also out of the temperature range. Reheated to prevent contamination were meatballs, marinara sauce, chicken breasts and cooked pasta.

Among other violations, date markings were missing from several refrigerated foods. Discarded were mushrooms, spinach and sausage.

The ice machine had a mold-like accumulation inside. In addition, five cheese boxes in the walk-in cooler were below a leaking condenser.

The facility had no health employee agreement documents and did not have the most current inspection report posted for public view.

Sbarro, 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, will be re-inspected. Its previous score was 89/B from 2021.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks
Abortion rights supporters take to Atlanta streets on Fourth of July 18h ago
Atlanta R&B radio legend Mitch Faulkner dies at 64
16h ago
Braves top Cardinals in rain-soaked Fourth of July night
8h ago
Inside City Hall: What a new police precinct says about city-state relations in 2022
3h ago
Inside City Hall: What a new police precinct says about city-state relations in 2022
3h ago
Abortion ruling spotlights immigrants’ limited access to reproductive care
4h ago
The Latest
Coweta County restaurant inspection scores
5m ago
Douglas County restaurant inspection scores
5m ago
Cherokee County restaurant inspection scores
5m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top