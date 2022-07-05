Food temps sink score at Sbarro in Sugarloaf Mills

Temperatures in the prep cooler and the walk-in cooler were too high. As a result, numerous pizza toppings, such as sausage, ham, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and also cooked pasta, were discarded. The prep cooler, which had an air temperature of 50 degrees, needed maintenance.

Some of the hot foods were also out of the temperature range. Reheated to prevent contamination were meatballs, marinara sauce, chicken breasts and cooked pasta.