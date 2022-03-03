Last metro Atlanta city ends mask mandate

Decatur first adopted its mask mandate in July 2020. City leaders let it expire for a brief eight-week period last year summer, but it was quickly readopted in August 2021 when COVID-19′s delta variant ran rampant.

When the policy returned, Decatur allowed businesses to opt-out by posting signs that said they would not enforce the mandate. City Manager Andrea Arnold told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the policy did not garner much controversy among residents and did not lead to any calls for police intervention — let alone any citations.

Arnold said the CDC’s new guidelines, which were announced last Friday, shift emphasis away from confirmed COVID-19 cases and instead focus on hospital capacities. She said DeKalb County falls into the CDC’s “low” community risk level.

“At the low level, the CDC does not have a recommendation for face covering,” Arnold said during Wednesday’s meeting. “Rather, the CDC emphasizes promoting vaccinations, improving ventilation in public indoor spaces and ensuring access to testing.”

After peaking in late December, COVID-19 cases have continued to drop throughout metro Atlanta. According to the latest data from the DeKalb County Board of Health, confirmed infections dropped by more than 66% over a 14-day period in mid-February.

Arnold said DeKalb County’s vaccination rate is still an “area of vulnerability” for the city, adding that the county’s 58% vaccination rate is “shamefully low.” That’s slightly above the statewide rate of 55%, but it lags behind the nation’s 69%. About 87% of full-time city employees are vaccinated, which the city partially credits to a policy that requires vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing.

Garrett and commissioners urged residents against “mask shaming” people if they choose to still cover their face in public places. Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers said he believes residents know how much risk they are willing to take.

“I trust that many people will still continue to do what they feel comfortable doing and what they feel will keep themselves and their families and others safe,” he said.