Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Last metro Atlanta city ends mask mandate

A sign requiring masks is taped to the door to the door of Sweet Melissa's in Decatur Monday, February 28, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

caption arrowCaption
A sign requiring masks is taped to the door to the door of Sweet Melissa's in Decatur Monday, February 28, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

After nearly 20 months of continuous mask mandates, Decatur let its face covering policy expire Wednesday night.

The City Commission unanimously voted to allow the policy to end, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new, less-strict guidelines. Decatur was the last city in metro Atlanta to require masks inside private businesses after Atlanta and multiple school districts — including Decatur’s — dropped their policies over the past few days.

Despite the policy change, Decatur residents and shoppers may still want to carry a mask. Mayor Patti Garrett emphasized that individual business owners can still require masks at their establishments.

“I would also like to point out that this doesn’t prohibit individual businesses from making a different decision,” Garrett said during a Wednesday meeting. “I’ve seen the signs (that say), ‘No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.’”

ExploreIn Decatur, mask mandate may fall before masks do
caption arrowCaption
Farm Burger manager Dana Harrison wears a mask while getting ready for their lunch rush in Decatur Monday, February 28, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Farm Burger manager Dana Harrison wears a mask while getting ready for their lunch rush in Decatur Monday, February 28, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

caption arrowCaption
Farm Burger manager Dana Harrison wears a mask while getting ready for their lunch rush in Decatur Monday, February 28, 2020. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Decatur first adopted its mask mandate in July 2020. City leaders let it expire for a brief eight-week period last year summer, but it was quickly readopted in August 2021 when COVID-19′s delta variant ran rampant.

When the policy returned, Decatur allowed businesses to opt-out by posting signs that said they would not enforce the mandate. City Manager Andrea Arnold told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the policy did not garner much controversy among residents and did not lead to any calls for police intervention — let alone any citations.

Arnold said the CDC’s new guidelines, which were announced last Friday, shift emphasis away from confirmed COVID-19 cases and instead focus on hospital capacities. She said DeKalb County falls into the CDC’s “low” community risk level.

“At the low level, the CDC does not have a recommendation for face covering,” Arnold said during Wednesday’s meeting. “Rather, the CDC emphasizes promoting vaccinations, improving ventilation in public indoor spaces and ensuring access to testing.”

ExploreComplete Coverage: Coronavirus in Georgia

After peaking in late December, COVID-19 cases have continued to drop throughout metro Atlanta. According to the latest data from the DeKalb County Board of Health, confirmed infections dropped by more than 66% over a 14-day period in mid-February.

Arnold said DeKalb County’s vaccination rate is still an “area of vulnerability” for the city, adding that the county’s 58% vaccination rate is “shamefully low.” That’s slightly above the statewide rate of 55%, but it lags behind the nation’s 69%. About 87% of full-time city employees are vaccinated, which the city partially credits to a policy that requires vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing.

Garrett and commissioners urged residents against “mask shaming” people if they choose to still cover their face in public places. Mayor Pro Tem Tony Powers said he believes residents know how much risk they are willing to take.

“I trust that many people will still continue to do what they feel comfortable doing and what they feel will keep themselves and their families and others safe,” he said.

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeKalb commissioner to discuss senior home repair program
1h ago
Stonecrest approves annexation for movie studio campus development
DeKalb County hosting another food giveaway this weekend
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top