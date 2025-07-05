Ponce City Market hosted a July Fourth celebration at The Roof, featuring fireworks, roller skating and fair-like attractions.
Once a Sears warehouse built in the 1920s, Ponce City Market has been transformed into a modern attraction.
Today, it features a mix of shops, restaurants and a popular rooftop amusement area.
Credit: Zaire Breedlove
Credit: Zaire Breedlove
Its unique atmosphere draws locals and tourists year-round, including Brian and Klaver Tezelli and Lauren Desilva, who traveled from Brazil to experience it for themselves. They played minigolf while watching the fireworks in the distance.
“We came here to Atlanta to see the FIFA World Cup,” Klaver Tezelli said.
“So that’s why we came here, like it’s our first time here, and like we’re loving the city. The place is really amazing. I wasn’t expecting this.”
This sentiment was shared by Ran Bai, a tourist from New York, who found herself skating on the rooftop rink after sampling food downstairs. She described Atlanta as distinct from the rest of the country, noting that many of her friends are now leaving New York and relocating to the city.
“Oh, my God, this is like insane. I think it’s the best Indian food I have ever had,” Bai said. “I definitely fell in love with the city. It’s only one night today on my first night, so I think I gotta explore more things, more places.”
Credit: Zaire Breedlove
Credit: Zaire Breedlove
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
With low attendance, Club World Cup economic impact a draw for Atlanta
Club World Cup will likely end up being a much smaller dry run for Atlanta compared to the crowds expected next summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Atlanta’s first bar for women’s sports opens this week in Pullman Yards
Jolene Jolene, an Atlanta bar specializing in women's sports, will kick off its residency at Brick and Mortar in Pullman Yards on July 4th.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?