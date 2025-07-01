1 dead, another injured in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

One person was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said at the scene.
Officers were called to the complex on Alison Court, located just north of Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway, shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told reporters at the scene that police located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their names were not released.
Smith confirmed investigators believe the gunfire happened after a dispute inside an apartment. About five people were inside a unit, he added.
“As far as what led up to the altercation, we believe there might be alcohol and drugs involved,” Smith said.
At least three weapons were recovered, according to Smith.
No information was released about an alleged gunman.
— Freelance photojournalist Ben Hendren contributed to this article.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at Atlanta park, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting at Coan Park just north of Memorial Drive in the Kirkwood neighborhood
18-year-old shot, killed at troubled SW Atlanta apartment complex
The apartments are among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation.
2nd man dies after weekend shooting at Atlanta park, police say
A weekend shooting at an Atlanta park claims two lives.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?