1 dead, another injured in shooting at SW Atlanta apartments

Officials say they believe alcohol and drugs might have been involved.
The fatal incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at an apartment on Alison Court, police said. (Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By
59 minutes ago

One person was killed and another was injured in a Saturday morning shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police said at the scene.

Officers were called to the complex on Alison Court, located just north of Arthur B. Langford Jr. Parkway, shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Atlanta police homicide commander Lt. Andrew Smith told reporters at the scene that police located two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their names were not released.

Smith confirmed investigators believe the gunfire happened after a dispute inside an apartment. About five people were inside a unit, he added.

“As far as what led up to the altercation, we believe there might be alcohol and drugs involved,” Smith said.

At least three weapons were recovered, according to Smith.

No information was released about an alleged gunman.

— Freelance photojournalist Ben Hendren contributed to this article.

