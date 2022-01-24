Metro Atlanta city boasts high employee vaccination rate, aims for 90%

“The vaccination rates for Georgians and in DeKalb County still remain pretty abysmal,” Arnold said.

During the meeting, commissioners unanimously voted to extend the city’s longstanding mask ordinance through Feb. 22. Decatur is one of a few cities that requires residents to wear masks in both public buildings and private businesses. However, private property owners are allowed to opt-out by posting signs that they will not enforce the ordinance.

The policy hasn’t garnered much controversy in Decatur and has been renewed several time since August 2021. While the policy carries a potential $50 fine for violators, Arnold previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that police have not been called once — let alone issued any fines or citations. She said Tuesday that the bulk of enforcement is placed on residents to report violators to police.

“We are reliant on the public who are out shopping, dining — if they do see establishments that are violating this ordinance, we ask that they just notify us,” she said.