In Decatur, mask mandate may fall before masks do

Then the CDC issued its new guidelines, likely ensuring the city’s mandate will end soon.

If the policy ends, some businesses might still require employees and customers to wear masks.

“As mask mandates are removed, we will probably follow that example as well,” George Breeden, a manager at Decatur Makers said. He added that the larger events at the business could still recommend mask-wearing among attendees.

After peaking in late December, COVID-19 cases have continued to drop throughout metro Atlanta. According to the latest data from the DeKalb County Board of Health, confirmed infections dropped by more than 57% during the first two weeks of February.

Most of Decatur is in the 30030 zip code, which underwent a 51% drop during that time frame, slightly less than the average for the county. Roughly 3% of the county’s confirmed cases came from that zip code, while the most infections were in the 30058 zip code area, which including Lithonia, the northern part of Stonecrest and a swath of unincorporated southeast DeKalb.

Decatur has been among the most strict when it comes to COVID-19 policies, implementing a vaccine mandate for new city employees. City Manager Andrea Arnold said 87% of full-time city staffers are fully vaccinated, well above the county’s 58% and the state’s 55%.

Decatur City Schools, which makes policy decisions separate from the city government, has also been quick to require employees and students to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks. These policies did prompt several debates among parents and teachers, but some still feel like they’re necessary protections.

“Well it would be good in an ideal world, all the kids would be vaccinated,“ Stan Tullos, another Decatur Square visitor, said Monday. “... And the teachers would be vaccinated, and so nobody would have to worry about masks.”

Lawson wants Decatur to stick with masks longer, calling the actions by other governments and the school districts hasty.

“I think that if it’s lifted, then it gives the illusion that everything’s good,” she said.

The Decatur City Commission will hold a special-called meeting Wednesday to decide whether to extend their mask mandate.