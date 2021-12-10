Metro Atlanta city with strictest mask mandate reports no fines, police calls

In Decatur, mask mandates have not led to much controversy. The City Commission’s Monday meeting lasted nearly five hours, but the mask policy discussion lasted less than 10 minutes. Instead, residents were up-in-arms about updates to the city’s tree ordinance.

While most local governments have moved on from mask mandates, they remain prevalent in metro Atlanta school districts. Atlanta Public Schools, DeKalb County Schools and City Schools of Decatur continue to make students and faculty wear masks, but even those policies may begin to wane.

Atlanta Public Schools is considering making masks optional starting in February. DeKalb County Schools is conducting a survey about its mask-wearing policy for the spring semester.

Explore Atlanta Public Schools hopes to relax mask rules after winter break

Arnold said the looming threat of the Omicron variant requires the city stay vigilant.

“The omicron variant has been detected here in Georgia, and certainly we’ll be seeing that spread through our community in the coming days,” she said during Monday’s meeting.

DeKalb’s vaccination rate of 54% is slightly ahead of the statewide rate, but it lags behind the national average of 63%. According to data from the DeKalb Board of Health, Decatur remains one of the county’s most vaccinated municipalities. More than 80% of residents who live north of West College Avenue are vaccinated, while at least 60% of residents south of that road are fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend unvaccinated people to wear masks while indoors and in crowded indoor areas. It generally advises that vaccinated groups do not have to wear masks unless they’re in areas with high COVID-19 transmission.

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond previously said the county’s mask guidelines are still in effect, although residents likely don’t notice. The policy, which requires everyone older than 8 to wear face coverings “when in any public place,” is loosely enforced and includes a “conscientious objector” clause to try and avoid a legal confrontation with Gov. Brian Kemp.

Decatur commissioners will reevaluate their mask policy before its set to expire Jan. 18. Until then, they’re satisfied urging business owners and residents to continue to mask up.

“It’s a very simple act that we’re asking of ourselves and of others,” Arnold said.