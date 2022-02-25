CDC eases guidelines for mask wearing

Most Georgia school districts made masks voluntary long ago, but the shift could still affect dozens that still require them. As part of the change, the CDC is dropping its recommendation for universal school masking and instead will recommend masking only in communities at a high level of risk.

As of Feb. 18, 44 of the state’s 180 school districts were requiring masks in at least some of their schools, according to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. The change in mask guidelines could soon affect a significant portion of the state’s 1.7 million students, since several of those are larger districts in metro Atlanta.

The new federal guidance marks a big turning point in the pandemic, which is approaching its second anniversary in March.

Masks will continue to be required on public transportation including planes, trains, and buses.

“We are in a very different place in 2022 than where we were a year ago this time,” said Dr. Cecil Bennett, medical director of a primary care center in Newnan and an adjunct professor at Morehouse School of Medicine’s Family Medicine Program, who pointed to the vaccines remaining extremely effective at preventing severe illness, even against the highly mutated omicron variant. He recently stopped requiring masks for his staff and patients who are fully vaccinated and boosted. “We have reached a tipping point on COVID and masking.”

The new guidance comes as a growing number of states have already started to loosen COVID-19 restrictions. Coronavirus cases have been rapidly declining across the country, and vaccines and new antiviral treatments have helped doctors better manage the case surges. While many doctors and public health experts are still concerned about waning vaccine efficacy and new variants, they also acknowledge the time has come when more people in more places can start ditching the masks.

Doctors say people who are immunocompromised, or people who live with someone who is, should still continue to mask in public places. Masks are also important for those who are unvaccinated. They still represent the vast majority of people who are hospitalized and die of COVID-19. But for those who are healthy and fully vaccinated and boosted, the risk of getting severely sick with COVID-19 is small.

Dr. Andrew Reisman, a family doctor in Gainesville and past president of the Medical Association of Georgia, said people are willing to take on some risk to regain the freedom and life they knew back in 2019, “and I think that is a very reasonable chain of thought.”

Reisman said he believes the combination of vaccines and a growing level of immunity in the population from having been infected with omicron and other variants will likely provide a high level of protection for at least three months. But, he said he takes the encouraging signs of the pandemic “with a grain of salt.” There is still the potential for new, more dangerous variants to emerge that escape immunity. He also said he will continue to wear masks in many instances including inside a crowded gym or grocery store.

The CDC emphasized that people should still wear masks if they wish. And regardless of community conditions, they should mask when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, during the ten days following a COVID-19 diagnosis, or following exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Masks in classrooms

Atlanta Public Schools and the systems for Clayton, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties require masks in buildings. Districts can make up their own rules but many, including Atlanta and Gwinnett, abide by CDC recommendations to require masks when community infection levels are high.

But approaches vary.

Buford City Schools, for instance, doesn’t require masks on campus and on Monday stopped requiring them on school buses. The CDC still has a federally-enforced order in place requiring masks on school buses and other public transportation.

Another Atlanta area school system is telling parents that it is treating the pandemic as if it’s over.

“Fayette County Public Schools is now recognizing COVID-19 as endemic and is shifting its notification protocols,” the system said WednesdayFeb. 23 in a letter to parents. As of Thursday, infections there were being treated like the flu, chickenpox and other communicable diseases: close contact letters were only going to be sent home if the virus was spreading within a school.

Clayton County Public Schools, meanwhile, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution it will keep its mask mandate in place “until our county has a higher vaccination rate, and/or until the pandemic is declared over.”

Atlanta Public Schools and districts in DeKalb and Gwinnett counties also still require masks.

Since the start of the school year in August, 14 metro Atlanta districts have recorded more than 80,000 coronavirus cases among students and staff. Many districts called for masks mandates amid COVID-19 surges in August and in January, but relaxed those policies as the numbers waned.

National polls show parents almost evenly split over masks. And in the 135 Georgia school districts without mask mandates, the debate ended long ago.

“Honestly, it doesn’t matter to me too much,” said Michael Ross, 30, a father in Cherokee County whose older daughter hasn’t had to wear a mask in school since starting first grade in August. He said he stopped paying attention to the CDC because its guidance kept changing and because both he and his wife no longer felt threatened.

“We still believe that COVID is a real deal. It’s actually killing people, it is,” said Ross. But some are more susceptible than others and must take more precautions, he said.