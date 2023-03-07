Efforts to void Cobb County’s disputed district map fail in Senate

An amendment to the bill would have allowed elected officials to continue serving their terms even if they are drawn out of their districts, a change Richardson has said she would welcome.

The other bill, SB 236, would have reinstated Cobb’s electoral map as passed by the state last year. Both bills worked in tandem to void the commission’s move and prevent it from doing the same thing again in the future.

Setzler, an outspoken critic of the Cobb Commission amending its own map, has said he brought the bills in an attempt to resolve the redistricting dispute in the Legislature. While both bills did advance out of committee, they did not make it to a floor vote.

Now the decision is left to the courts to interpret the Georgia Constitution’s home rule powers. Legal experts and officials disagree on whether home rule applies to redistricting, with former Gov. Roy Barnes arguing the intent was to give counties the power, and the state Attorney General arguing the county’s amendment is “not legally binding.”

Republican Commissioner Keli Gambrill, along with a Cobb resident, brought a lawsuit this month in Cobb County Superior Court challenging the legality of the county’s map. A hearing has not yet been scheduled.