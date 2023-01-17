Attorney General: Redistricting map passed by Cobb commissioners ‘not legally binding’

Resident Larry Savage filed a lawsuit in December, but later asked that it be dismissed so he could refile it against the Board of Commissioners instead of the Cobb Elections Board.

Savage’s attorney, Jason Thompson, said the attorney general’s position gives him even more confidence in the lawsuit, which he said will be refiled in early February.

“This case is about: do they have the right to do that or not?” Thompson said. “And it’s not about politics, even though some people want to make it about politics.”

Republican Commissioners JoAnn Birrell and Keli Gambrill have said previously that they requested an opinion from the attorney general regarding the constitutionality of operating under the county-passed map instead of the state-approved map. Both commissioners protested at the first county meeting of the year, calling into question the legitimacy of the board’s makeup.

County Attorney Bill Rowling has previously stood behind his position that the county’s move must be interpreted by a judge to determine whether the county legally has redistricting power under the home rule statute.

When asked if the AG opinion changes the that stance, a county spokesman responded: “The County Attorney does not wish to respond at this time.”

Other state agencies to weigh in include the Secretary of State’s office and the Office of Legislative Counsel, both of which argued the county does not have the authority to pass its own electoral map.