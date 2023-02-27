Bill prohibiting counties from changing district lines advances

At Monday’s hearing, senators asked whether Richardson would be able to serve out the rest of her term despite not residing in her district.

“If we’re drawing people out of their districts while they are in their seats serving that is absolutely unfortunate,” said Sen. Tonya Anderson (D-Lithonia).

Stuart Morelli with the Office is Legislative Counsel said it’s “not completely clear” how the issue of removing Richardson from office would play out in the court system.

“There’s just not a lot of great case law to interpret how this would happen,” he said.

Lawmakers were split evenly on the measure but ultimately approved it when the committee’s chair, Sen. Shelly Echols, made the tie-breaking favorable vote.

“If it’s just restating the constitution, I don’t see an issue,” said Sen. Blake Tillery (R-Vidalia). “A county is clearly a sub-unit of state government.”

But advocates from the political advocacy committee Richardson founded, For Which It Stance, opposed the bill and said the home rule provision in the constitution needs to be interpreted by a judge, not by a lawmaker.

“SB 124 is much more than a restatement of the constitutional home rule powers,” said the group’s executive director, Mindy Seger. “Let the courts decide.”

Setzler also introduced Senate Bill 236 to redraw Cobb County’s lines back to those in the Legislature-approved map from last year; that bill is expected to be heard by the committee Tuesday afternoon.