Holocaust children memorialized by Woodstock subdivision

A Living Holocaust Memorial is the goal of the worldwide Daffodil Project to honor the memory of the 1.5 million children who were killed during the Holocaust in the 1940s by German dictator Adolph Hitler and his Nazi followers. Over Veterans Day weekend, 750 daffodils were planted near downtown Woodstock by South on Main residents. (Courtesy of South on Main)

Credit: South on Main

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
30 minutes ago

Over the weekend of Nov. 11-12, 750 daffodils were planted by residents of JW Collection’s South on Main neighborhood in Woodstock and crew members from Vivid Color Landscapes.

The daffodils are a part of the worldwide Daffodil Project, memorializing victims of the Holocaust that occurred during World War II under orders from Germany’s dictator Adolph Hitler.

Hitler’s directives led to the murders of 6 million Jews and millions more.

Based in Atlanta, the Daffodil Project began in 2010 with the mission of planting 1.5 million daffodils in honor of the 1.5 million children who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.

Since the project began, more than 861,000 daffodils in 469 locations have been planted worldwide.

Find more details on the Daffodil Project at DaffodilProject.net.

