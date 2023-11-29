Holocaust children memorialized by Woodstock subdivision

Over the weekend of Nov. 11-12, 750 daffodils were planted by residents of JW Collection’s South on Main neighborhood in Woodstock and crew members from Vivid Color Landscapes.
The daffodils are a part of the worldwide Daffodil Project, memorializing victims of the Holocaust that occurred during World War II under orders from Germany’s dictator Adolph Hitler.
Hitler’s directives led to the murders of 6 million Jews and millions more.
Based in Atlanta, the Daffodil Project began in 2010 with the mission of planting 1.5 million daffodils in honor of the 1.5 million children who were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
Since the project began, more than 861,000 daffodils in 469 locations have been planted worldwide.
Find more details on the Daffodil Project at DaffodilProject.net.
