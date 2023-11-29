Holocaust children memorialized by Woodstock subdivision

Over the weekend of Nov. 11-12, 750 daffodils were planted by residents of JW Collection’s South on Main neighborhood in Woodstock and crew members from Vivid Color Landscapes.

The daffodils are a part of the worldwide Daffodil Project, memorializing victims of the Holocaust that occurred during World War II under orders from Germany’s dictator Adolph Hitler.

Hitler’s directives led to the murders of 6 million Jews and millions more.