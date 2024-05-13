Metro Atlanta

Ossoff: Support growing for federal housing aid for teachers, police

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announces 25 of his Senate colleagues have signed on to his HELPER ACT during a Monday press conference at the north precinct of the Henry County Police Department in McDonough. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Credit: Jamie Spaar

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announces 25 of his Senate colleagues have signed on to his HELPER ACT during a Monday press conference at the north precinct of the Henry County Police Department in McDonough. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
31 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff on Monday announced bi-partisan support on Capitol Hill for a bill that would offer police, firefighters and teachers federal help in buying their first homes.

The Georgia Democrat said the Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator and Responder Act or HELPER ACT he introduced in early 2023 with co-sponsors Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) has the backing of 25 senators on both sides of the aisle of the upper chamber.

A companion bill was introduced in the House of Representatives by Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-New Jersey) and John Rutherford (R-Fla).

“It’s unusual to have legislation with 25 co-sponsors from both parties,” Ossoff said of the Senate version during a press conference held at the north precinct of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in McDonough.

He added that the positive response has given him optimism for the bill’s passage.

“Passing legislation is challenging particularly given how divisive and partisan and even hateful the political atmosphere is,” he said. “This is an example of bringing Republicans and Democrats together to do what matters for our communities.”

The announcement comes as communities across the state and the nation are struggling to fill vacancies in schools and police departments because applicants can’t afford housing near their jobs.

In Henry, for example, about half of the county government’s 1,800 employees don’t live in the county because they can’t afford housing, said county commissioner Kevin Lewis, who attended the press conference.

“Having a stable teacher workforce, having a stable public safety workforce is essential to any community, especially if you want a healthy community,” he said.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett speaks at a press conference U.S. Senator for Georgia, Jon Ossoff, holds at the Henry County Police Department North Precinct on May 13, 2024, in McDonough, GA, on seeking government money for police and teachers who are first-time homebuyers. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

icon to expand image

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Ossoff, who a week ago announced that he and fellow Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock had secured $500,000 to help fund a 28-house Habitat for Humanity development in Clayton County, said HELPER would be modeled on funding set up for veterans buying their first homes through the Federal Housing Administration.

“We believe that police officers, sheriff’s deputies, EMTs, firefighters, public teachers must be able to afford homes in the communities they serve,” Ossoff said, noting that Sunday kicked off National Police Week.

Samuel Royer, a U.S. Marine veteran who conceived HELPER, used Monday to publicly ask the leaders of both houses — Sen. Chuck Shumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) — to get behind the legislation.

“As a 27-year mortgage lender, my biggest fight was always for affordable housing, especially for people that serve in our community,” said Royer, a Florida resident.

Ossoff said helping those in public service buy their first home is a matter of fairness.

“First responders and teachers are not choosing careers in public service for the money,” he said. “They’re choosing careers in public service because they care about the communities they serve. And we should honor and reward that sacrifice.”

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

‘I’d rather be deported’: In this Georgia immigration court, hope is scarce

Credit: David Aaro/AJC

Victims in deadly Buckhead nightclub shooting identified
1h ago

Credit: Greater Vidalia Chamber and Toombs County Development Authority

Owner of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer announces $130M Georgia project
1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood

Credit: Ben Gray

Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood

Credit: AP

HUSH MONEY TRIAL
Trump approved payments to kill negative stories, Cohen testifies
4m ago
The Latest

Credit: NYT

Former Alpharetta Sephora manager’s lawsuit alleges racial hiring practices
8m ago
Inside City Hall: Mayor Dickens campaigns for Fulton County ally
Residents worry about battery storage plant moving into neighborhood
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case
CONCERT REVIEW
Diana Ross in Atlanta concert: Still the boss on stage at age 80
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia