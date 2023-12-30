SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Morning flurries in North Georgia, chilly air in Atlanta

Early morning flurries are possible in North Georgia, but Atlanta will only experience cold air Saturday.
Morning temperatures around metro Atlanta will be right above freezing. It will be a mostly cloudy and windy start to the day, causing temperatures to feel even cooler, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.
A 20% chance of flurries is expected in the northeast Georgia mountains from late Friday evening until early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service explained that the anticipated snow in the mountains will only be a light dusting.
The moisture and snow is due to a low pressure system coming from west of the state. Snow is only expected to reach about a half-inch if it accumulates.
“Anything that falls tonight will likely not accumulate,” Kramlich said.
Metro Atlanta won’t see any snow, but temperatures will be low. We’ll only reach a high of 45 degrees. Some sunshine is expected in the afternoon.
New Years Eve on Sunday will be slightly warmer. The city will get to a high of 55 degrees, though morning temperatures will dip to a low of 32 degrees.
The low pressure system will move northeast by Saturday afternoon, allowing for plenty of sunshine Sunday.
Rain returns on Monday.
