SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Morning flurries in North Georgia, chilly air in Atlanta

Early morning flurries are possible in North Georgia, but Atlanta will only experience cold air Saturday.

Morning temperatures around metro Atlanta will be right above freezing. It will be a mostly cloudy and windy start to the day, causing temperatures to feel even cooler, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said.

A 20% chance of flurries is expected in the northeast Georgia mountains from late Friday evening until early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service explained that the anticipated snow in the mountains will only be a light dusting.