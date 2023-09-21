THURSDAY’S WEATHER: More clouds than sunshine with low humidity

Low humidity is contributing to the fall-like feel in the air this week and will make for another mostly dry day Thursday.

Temperatures are in the upper 60s to start the day in Atlanta, but there are 50s before daybreak in the mountains. The slightly warmer start is thanks to a few more clouds in the sky Thursday, and Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich said there should be more clouds than sunshine all day.

“We are going to bring in a few more clouds overall, but by noon, mid-70s, and this afternoon back in the low 80s,” Kramlich said. Atlanta’s projected high is 81 degrees, which is slightly below average for this time of year.

There is a 20% chance of a stray sprinkle later in the day for Georgia’s lake country, but metro Atlanta should stay dry, Kramlich said. With a breeze blowing in from the east at 10 to 15 mph, there will be an autumnal feel, she said.

Fall officially begins Saturday morning at 2:50 a.m.

Kramlich is calling for lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions through the weekend as afternoon highs stick to the low 80s. Next week, humidity will spike in Georgia and result in better rain chances, she said.

