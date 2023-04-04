BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-85 reopens near Hartsfield-Jackson hours after crash
TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Another chilly morning, but big warmup ahead

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

After a cool, foggy morning, warm weather is making a comeback in metro Atlanta on Tuesday.

Much of the area is waking up to low cloud cover and temperatures in the 50s and 60s, but Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said it’s going to warm up once the city makes “that turn back toward the sunshine.”

The fog should clear out by late morning, too, he said.

Highs Tuesday will climb into the 80s, and aside from a slight chance of a morning drizzle, there is no rain in the forecast. Wednesday is expected to be the warmest day so far this year, Monahan said, with projected highs in the mid- to upper 80s.

Afternoon temperatures are typically in the low 70s this time of year.

By Thursday, a weakening line of storms will roll into the area from the west. Some isolated strong storms are expected, but nothing severe, Monahan said. More rain is in store for Friday and into the weekend, which will also bring another big temperature change.

Highs are projected to dip back down into the 50s and 60s for Friday through Sunday. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s, according to the latest forecast.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

