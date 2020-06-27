Tyler Perry gifts new van to Atlanta woman’s nonprofit organization

Tyler Perry is no stranger when it comes to giving back to the community. The media mogul most recently paid for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, a man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Wendy's.
On Thursday, Perry gifted a brand new cargo van to an Atlanta organization that provides hygiene products to people dealing with homelessness, according to People magazine.
» RELATED: Tyler Perry offers to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral, children's college expenses
The cargo van will be used to help Erica Wright and her nonprofit organization, Project U First, deliver health and hygiene products to people in need.
"Hey guys, I told you I had some exciting news today. Yesterday, after we aired on Channel 2, Tyler Perry called and told me he was going to donate a van," Wright said in a Facebook Live video on Thursday.
» RELATED: Shell donation will help deliver 7,700 meals per week to seniors in Atlanta
"Mr. Perry what you do for the community is truly amazing! May God continue to bless you and keep you in perfect peace," Wright wrote in the video’s caption.
The organization, based in metro Atlanta, is known for providing bags of health and basic hygiene products to people in need during the coronavirus pandemic. After WSB-TV ran a story on Wednesday about how Wright was in need of a new vehicle, Perry reached out to Wright, letting her know that he would be donating a van.