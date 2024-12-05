Inspire Atlanta
Inspire Atlanta

Santa’s helpers in Edgewood are short on toys and need your help

‘No child should wake up on Christmas wondering why Santa forgot about them,’ event coordinator says
Event coordinator Shacole Pearman and Atlanta Police Officer Russel Stanio prepare gifts for kids in the Amani Place Apartment Homes community Center. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner

Credit: Phil Skinner

Event coordinator Shacole Pearman and Atlanta Police Officer Russel Stanio prepare gifts for kids in the Amani Place Apartment Homes community Center. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
By Nancy Badertscher – For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Santa Claus is ready for Christmas. But some of his helpers aren’t.

They need some giving Atlantans to help support their mission to provide more than 100 children in one of the neediest parts of town a good Christmas.

“Giving isn’t just about making a donation; it’s about making a difference,” said Shacole Pearman, event coordinator. “No child should wake up on Christmas wondering why Santa forgot about them.”

Event coordinator Shacole Pearman and Atlanta Police Officer Russel Stanio prepare gifts for kids in the Amani Place Apartment Homes community Center. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner

icon to expand image

Credit: Phil Skinner

Explore2024′s top toys and holiday gifts, according to retail federation

Donors have to move as fast as Santa’s elves. A private party for children and their families from the Edgewood area is set for Dec. 13. As of Thursday, organizers had only about a third of the 300-plus gifts they hope to give out, Pearman said.

They are accepting gifts for the children until Dec. 12 and especially need board games and gifts for girls 8 to 10 and older children, she said.

Pearman represents Columbia Residential, which owns affordable housing complexes in the Edgewood community and is partnering with the Atlanta Police Department‘s Zone 6 Precinct to host the event.

“We are really targeting families that may be struggling in the holiday season,” Pearman said. “A lot of them are struggling with the smaller things, like ongoing holiday support.”

Precinct 6 has hosted a community Christmas party for children in the Edgewood area since 2020. But with invitations out to 100 children and their families – compared to 75 last year – this will be the largest, Pearman said.

Russel Stanio, quality of life officer for Precinct 6, said he “thought it would be a good venture, giving back to the community in that way.

“My heart always goes out to kids,” he said.

Columbia Residential is partnering with the Atlanta Police Department Zone 6 Precinct this year to bring the magic of the holiday season to 100 families in the Edgewood community. The public is invited to support this annual holiday toy drive by purchasing toys, games and gift cards for these deserving families. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Phil Skinner

icon to expand image

Credit: Phil Skinner

Participating children and their families will have a private Christmas party with photo ops with Santa. Parents will bring a bag of gifts home to be opened on Christmas Day.

Trakelia Fannin took her two children, ages 1 and 6, last year and can’t wait for this year’s party.

Last year’s party “meant everything to me because I was going through a rough patch,” Fannin said. “Times are getting better. But there are a lot of us single mothers out here, and we are the mentors for our children. We are trying to do the best we can to keep a roof over our heads and food in our children’s bellies.”

She said the community party “takes some of the burden off the parents.”

She called the partnership between Columbia and the police “amazing and a great asset to the community.”

How to help: Purchasing toys, games, and gift cards for these families via an Amazon wish list: https://bit.ly/3Z1kuMb. New unwrapped toys also can be dropped off 24 hours a day at Precinct 6, 2025 Hosea L. Williams Drive, NE 30307.

About the Author

Nancy Badertscher
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of the Grand Hyatt Atlanta

More than 15 food and drink events to check out this December around metro Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Rachel Sandstrom

Everyday Heroes: UGA student helps create exciting holiday shopping day for kids
Placeholder Image
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips
Placeholder Image

Credit: Matt Reynolds

City opens rapid housing units for homeless
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Phil Skinner

30-day challenge to change the world: Buckhead woman wants to spread kindness
EVERYDAY HEROES
These Georgians are making a difference. And you can, too
Check out all of this year’s Everyday Heroes
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota