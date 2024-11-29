Everyday Heroes: Decatur woman creates nonprofit to help pet owners in crisis

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Donations, a grant, and proceeds from their annual fundraiser help them keep going. A thousand dollars in donations came in after her story was featured in the AJC’s Inspire Atlanta in August, she said.

Mean stresses the importance of pet owners having a plan for their pets in the event of the owner’s extended illness, hospitalization or death.

“This can help decrease the number of pets ending up in shelters after their owner passes,” she said.

Means launched Transitions Pet Care in 2020 after an “ah-ha” moment. One day, she started thinking about what would happen to her three dogs and two cats if she was sick, possibly with a cancer that runs in her family. Or worse, what if she died?

The former social worker turned insurance underwriter came up with the idea of the nonprofit and its mantra, “Pet care ‘til the end and beyond.”

“The idea became so consuming, I didn’t have a choice but to start it,” Means, 42, said. “I couldn’t shake it from my spirit.”

Her organization combines her passion for people and pets. Means and 13 volunteers will walk dogs, change cat litter, refill food bowls, give love and ensure that each pet has proper care. She’s also trained in pet rescue, which taught her how to find animals loving, new homes when a pet owner can no longer care for their pets or passes away.

There’s no worry about how long the pet owner needs help. Some have been receiving assistance for as long as the nonprofit has existed, Means said.

She said that the organization’s volunteers have helped more than 60 pet owners and made more than 1,500 pet care visits.

After Means’ story appeared in the AJC in August, one person signed up as a volunteer and several people inquired about the nonprofit’s services. She also was asked to speak before a community group about her efforts to help pet owners and their animals.

She said she dreams of adding to the existing services. She would love to have a low-cost boarding facility with an adjoining vet clinic, giving pets a safe place to stay for months if needed.

“I’m still waiting for the moment when we can say, ‘This is going to be something big.’” she said.

HOW TO HELP

For more information, visit transitionspetcare.org or follow the group on Instagram @transitionspetcare.