Shell donation will help deliver 7,700 meals per week to seniors in Atlanta

The nonprofit Meals on Wheels has continued to provide thousands of meals a week to seniors throughout metro Atlanta despite the coronavirus pandemic.
In an effort to support the organization, Shell recently announced a donation of $50,000 in fuel gift cards to the nonprofit.
According to a press release, the donation will be split equally between five local programs, with Meals On Wheels Atlanta receiving a $10,000 fuel gift card donation to help address senior isolation and hunger.
“Now more than ever, Meals On Wheels Atlanta is counting on our volunteers to deliver meals and smiles to our senior neighbors facing hunger and isolation. Our volunteer delivery drivers save us over $550,000 per year in labor costs, so this generous donation of fuel gift cards from Shell provides us with a way to say thank you to our volunteers and make it a little easier for them to deliver meals to our seniors each week.” said Executive Director Charlene Crusoe-Ingram in a statement.
This donation will help deliver more than 7,700 meals per week to seniors in Atlanta.
The five cities receiving $10,000 fuel gift cards include:
- Atlanta, GA
- Columbia, SC
- Long Beach, CA
- Parkersburg, WV
- Plantation, FL
Local Meals on Wheels programs are serving 22% more seniors each week due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit said its waiting list has doubled since March, and has now grown to more than 600 people, according to previous reporting from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.