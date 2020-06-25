Shell donation will help deliver 7,700 meals per week to seniors in Atlanta

According to a press release, the donation will be split equally between five local programs, with Meals On Wheels Atlanta receiving a $10,000 fuel gift card donation to help address senior isolation and hunger.

“Now more than ever, Meals On Wheels Atlanta is counting on our volunteers to deliver meals and smiles to our senior neighbors facing hunger and isolation. Our volunteer delivery drivers save us over $550,000 per year in labor costs, so this generous donation of fuel gift cards from Shell provides us with a way to say thank you to our volunteers and make it a little easier for them to deliver meals to our seniors each week.” said Executive Director Charlene Crusoe-Ingram in a statement.