30-day challenge to change the world: Buckhead woman wants to spread kindness

“We all are struggling with something, no matter who we are, no matter how well-to-do,” Abernathy said. “Some obviously carry bigger burdens than others. But we all benefit from kindness.”

Abernathy has promoted KIND to schools, houses of worship, businesses, and nonprofits, primarily in Atlanta. She said the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with some employees at major companies such as RaceTrac, Delta Airlines, TNT Sports, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Home Depot joining in.

Abernathy strategically launched the initiative in October to coincide with World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10. She also recognized the timing as significant, given the approach of what many view as the most divisive election in modern times.

Other groups have advocated for daily acts of kindness, so what led Abernathy to take on this cause herself? For her, it all started with a candy bar.

Candy and caring: A sweet beginning

About two years ago, Abernathy began buying candy bars for grocery store cashiers and baggers. Whether pretending the snacks were for her son or herself, she always gave them away. The reactions were unforgettable.

“It is such a small gesture, but the smiles that it brings to their faces — it’s just amazing,” Abernathy said. “Now, I say these aren’t random acts of kindness. They are intentional.”

Her lightbulb moment came during a discussion with friends Julie Salisbury and Diane Moffett. All three had read a newspaper article about U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s view that America is suffering an epidemic of loneliness and isolation.

“What I liked about the article was it talks about potential solutions — how even small interactions can impact mental health,” Abernathy said.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Beth Abernathy Credit: Photo courtesy of Beth Abernathy

Sharing her candy bar experience helped to inspire the creation of KIND30.

Sparking a community-wide commitment

Abernathy, Salisbury and Moffett quickly assembled a group of volunteers to build a website, outline the challenge, and develop calendars with age-appropriate acts of kindness. For example, middle schoolers could share an umbrella on a rainy day, leave an encouraging note in a library book, or write a thank-you note to a teacher.

Ebenezer Baptist Church, the historic congregation of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., embraced the challenge, along with the Lovett School, a private institution in Atlanta.

“I immediately fell in love with this as the essence of God, which is to show love and kindness to others,” said the Rev. Olivia Maxwell, Ebenezer’s associate pastor for congregational care. “It just spoke to my heart.”

Maxwell had her congregation take the kindness challenge for a year rather than a month to ensure the idea would be engrained in their hearts and minds. Abernathy said that other organizations plan to make their 30-day commitment to kindness later this year or early next.

Lovett’s head of school, Meredyth Cole, said KIND30 aligned perfectly with the administration’s focus on creating a positive school culture, with, among other initiatives, a No Name-calling Month for younger students.

“KIND definitely gave us a chance to double down on that,” Cole said.

RaceTrac’s Melanie Isbill said the service station/convenience store giant took the challenge this year and plans to do it again next October.

“It is such a wonderful cause,” said Isbill, the company’s chief marketing officer. “Obviously, a big part of it was Beth’s passion, too.”

She said the kindness challenge dovetails with the interests of convenience stores nationally and their partner Coca-Cola. They have been researching how, in these challenging times, “our industry can differentiate itself as a place you can go and have a great experience,” Isbill said.

A lifelong passion for giving

Abernathy’s commitment to philanthropy is longstanding. Retired after running small technology companies, she has spent much of her life championing causes that resonate with her.

She served on the founding board of Camp Sunshine, a retreat for children with cancer and their families, and chaired it twice. Abernathy also volunteered with Buckhead Christian Ministry, now known as BCM, and at Grady Hospital’s Rape Crisis Center as a member of the Junior League.

“I like hands-on people-work,” Abernathy said.

With plans to repeat the KIND30 Challenge next October, Abernathy dreams of the initiative spreading worldwide.

“There is no agenda other than every one of us is human, every one of us struggles, and every one of us benefits from kindness,” she said. “I am so excited about it because I see the potential. And you can participate whether you are 3 or 103.”

To learn about KIND30, go to www.kind30.org.