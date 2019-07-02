For an easy dinner, take this path to better shrimp scampi

The technique below has been modified slightly from a recipe published in the 2016 restaurant cookbook, “Rich Table” (full disclosure: I helped write the book). The technique is too clever not to share. The key is to slowly cook a mess of thinly sliced garlic in a stick of melted butter, to make a quick confit, if you will. Next, use the butter — sans garlic — to cook the shrimp. You’ll get all of that nutty umami from the cloves without the risk of burning them.

Once the shrimp and pasta are cooked, you add all of the tender garlic back to the pan, along with more butter — it is scampi, after all — and a bit of pasta cooking water to form a creamy sauce.