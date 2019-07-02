X

For an easy dinner, take this path to better shrimp scampi

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams
July 2, 2019

All too often, shrimp are thought of as diet food. It’s logical; they are naturally low in fat and taste pretty good when they’re poached or steamed, so they translate well to salads and the like.

But they also taste even better when bathed in garlic butter. (Doesn’t everything?)

Butter is, after all, the basis of one of the greatest shrimp dishes: scampi. And you needn’t head to an Italian joint to enjoy the dish. It’s easy enough to prepare at home on a weeknight, and makes for a deliciously indulgent dinner when served atop tender tagliatelle pasta.

The technique below has been modified slightly from a recipe published in the 2016 restaurant cookbook, “Rich Table” (full disclosure: I helped write the book). The technique is too clever not to share. The key is to slowly cook a mess of thinly sliced garlic in a stick of melted butter, to make a quick confit, if you will. Next, use the butter — sans garlic — to cook the shrimp. You’ll get all of that nutty umami from the cloves without the risk of burning them.

Once the shrimp and pasta are cooked, you add all of the tender garlic back to the pan, along with more butter — it is scampi, after all — and a bit of pasta cooking water to form a creamy sauce.

The original recipe was developed to use with fresh tagliatelle pasta, which, if you can get your hands on it (or you want to make it yourself) is excellent. However, it’ll work just fine with any dry, wide pasta you’d like. Add a flurry of fresh herbs or a few pinches of red pepper flakes for a final, if optional, flourish.

RELATED:

ExploreMore easy weeknight dinner recipes
ExploreHealthy Cooking recipes
ExploreKitchen Curious recipes
ExploreRead the AJC Spring Dining Guide: The Atlanta barbecue issue

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Kate Williams
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta City Council member calls for DOJ investigation into police shooting of protester2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The $787M settlement for Fox News isn’t enough
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Scented candles. A birthday bash. Here’s how staff spent airport funds
18h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Future training center task force meetings to be open
4h ago
The Latest

Facebook’s $725 million settlement means they might owe you money
1h ago
The impact of Charles Stanley’s ministry to my family
3h ago
OPINION: What could 58 years of FBI surveillance of activist tell us?
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
22h ago
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
14h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top