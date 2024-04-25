Things to Do

First they’re sour, then they’re sweet: New cookie from Oreo, Sour Patch

By
32 minutes ago

Oreo isn’t shy when it comes to experimenting with flavors.

The cookie conglomerate has released products with churro, waffles and syrup, and even a brookie, which was infused with brownies. It also had some questionable and fun matches with cherry cola and hot chicken wings — available in China — and now a childhood favorite has made the list.

The cookie giant has announced it’s latest collaboration is with Sour Patch Kids.

“The OREO brand is always looking for playful ways to excite our fans,” Caroline Suppiger, senior associate brand manager, said in a press release. “What better and more unexpected way to do that than letting SOUR PATCH KIDS playfully take over our cookie?!”

Grace Howard, Sour Patch Kids Innovation brand manager, added: “The opportunity to partner with our friends at the OREO brand to create a mischievous twist on a classic cookie was one we just couldn’t pass up. We are both so excited to see the fan reaction to this sour-then-sweet limited-edition cookie,”

Along with the cookie comes new gear, called the ultimate “snack suit.” The duo will release a bucket hat, crossbody bag, hair clips, socks, crew neck sweater, jogger set and other fun, limited edition clothing items.

Credit: The Oreo and Sour Patch Kids merch line will be available starting May 2.Oreo

The limited Oreo Sour Patch Kids merch will drop May 2, while supplies last. As for the cookie, presale began Thursday before hitting shelves May 6.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has led her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

