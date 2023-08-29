Zaxby’s to auction first-ever bottle of Zax Sauce alongside lifetime supply

Athens-based fast food chain Zaxby’s is celebrating “Saucetember,” the company’s designated month of sauce celebration, by auctioning off a bottle of the restaurant’s highly coveted sauce. The Zax Sauce bottle — a first-of-it’s-kind creation by the food chain — will be signed by Zaxby’s founder and Zax Sauce creator Zach McLeroy.

The winner of the “Zax Sauce for Life” auction will also receive a lifetime supply of Zax Sauce alongside the inaugural collector’s edition bottle of sauce. Auction proceeds will benefit The Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs of America, Zaxby’s reported in an Aug. 2023 press release.

“It’s the first time Zax Sauce has ever been bottled, and it’s benefitting a great organization with the Boys’ and Girls’ Club,” McLeroy, Zaxby’s founder and board chairman, said in a press release. “I created the sauce back in 1990, and it became a cult favorite among college students who were our earliest brand fans. I used to make every batch from scratch myself.”

The auction will open to the public on eBay Sept. 12 and will close Sept. 15. A winner will be announced Sept. 18.

“Our fans have been clamoring for bottled Zax Sauce,” Patrick Schwing, chief marketing and strategy officer at Zaxby’s, said in a press release. “This bottle is the golden ticket to a lifelong connection to the brand and the sacred sauce that started it all.”

Bidders should visit zaxsauceforlife.com on Sept. 12. Bidding will begin at $19.90 as a homage to Zaxby’s founding in 1990.

“Now the highest bidder can get a lifetime supply of the legendary sauce in the form of gift cards redeemable at participating Zaxby’s locations and a one-of-a-kind collector’s-edition commemorative bottle,” Zaxby’s reported.