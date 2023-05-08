X

Chick-fil-A ‘budget’ hack goes viral on TikTok

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Social media content creator HellthyJunkFood recently took to TikTok to share a “Chick-fil-A hack” for those dinning on a budget. Now the fast-food tip is going viral, and it could save eaters a few bucks at the drive-thru.

In the video, HellthyJunkFood’s JP Lambiase showed viewers how to make a chicken sandwich from a modified kid’s meal. The Orlando-native ordered a two-count Chick-n-Strips Kid’s Meal with Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries, a lemonade with no ice, a bun with a side of pickles and requested a vanilla soft-serve ice cream cone in place of the meal’s toy.

“Now you have a budget Chick-fil-A sandwich, a side of waffle fries, a drink and a dessert all for $5.39,” Lambiase said. “That’s $2 less than the Chick-fil-A combo. Guys, if you get the Chick-fil-A combo, you’re getting ripped off.”

According to Fox Business, Chick-fil-A’s pricing varies by location, so the value of the fast-food budgeting hack will change from restaurant to restaurant.

With over 180,000 views, the video is flowing with commenters.

“The lemonade with no ice is key, because they always give you like 80% ice in there,” one commenter said.

“I go to fast food for convenience,” another commenter said. “I don’t have time to do make my own meal.

Tuesday, HellthyJunkFood posted a follow-up video with another Chick-fil-A food hack. According to the content creator, customers can make their own frosted lemonades, if they are crafty enough. Instead of buying a frosted lemonade, Lambiase suggested buying a soft-serve ice cream and kid’s size lemonade separately.

“After you’ve taken a few sips of your lemonade, pour the rest of your ice cream into it and you’ve just made your own frosted lemonade, which otherwise would’ve cost you $3.75,” Lambiase said.

