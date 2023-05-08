Chick-fil-A ‘budget’ hack goes viral on TikTok

With over 180,000 views, the video is flowing with commenters.

“The lemonade with no ice is key, because they always give you like 80% ice in there,” one commenter said.

“I go to fast food for convenience,” another commenter said. “I don’t have time to do make my own meal.

Tuesday, HellthyJunkFood posted a follow-up video with another Chick-fil-A food hack. According to the content creator, customers can make their own frosted lemonades, if they are crafty enough. Instead of buying a frosted lemonade, Lambiase suggested buying a soft-serve ice cream and kid’s size lemonade separately.

“After you’ve taken a few sips of your lemonade, pour the rest of your ice cream into it and you’ve just made your own frosted lemonade, which otherwise would’ve cost you $3.75,” Lambiase said.