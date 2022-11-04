Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day

On Tuesday, another celestial treat is in store for those who care to get up in the early morning to see it — the nation’s first-ever Election Day “blood moon” total lunar eclipse. A total eclipse is called a blood moon when it takes on a reddish tint at full eclipse. This will be the second total eclipse of 2022, the other being on May 16.

Tuesday’s eclipse begins at 4:08 a.m. with total eclipse at 5:15 a.m. It ends at 7:49 a.m., well past sunrise at 7:03 a.m.

November’s full moon is called the “beaver moon” because this is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the winter. It was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.

Elsewhere in the sky, according to David Dundee, Tellus Science Museum astronomer, Mars is in the east and Saturn is low in the southwest at dark. Jupiter is high in the south at sunset and appears near the moon Saturday night.

