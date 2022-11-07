MONDAY’S WEATHER: Another day of record-breaking highs in the 80s

Monahan expects the clouds to burn off, and Monday will finish with sunshine and high humidity. Even in the mountains, it will be “super humid” this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, he said.

All that added moisture in the air will contribute to a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

“We’re going to see a few isolated showers pop up today, and then dry weather is back with us Tuesday and Wednesday,” Monahan said. “Cooler weather is going to move in, too.”

He expects high temperatures to drop back into the 60s by the middle of the week ahead of the next chance of heavy rain. A subtropical system is making its way toward the East Coast, Monahan said, and it has the potential to become a tropical storm or even a hurricane before reaching the coast of Florida.

The current projections would bring the storm track close to Georgia by late Friday and early Saturday morning. Ahead of it, Monahan expects more cloud cover and increasing rain chances by Thursday night.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.