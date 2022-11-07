ajc logo
MONDAY’S WEATHER: Another day of record-breaking highs in the 80s

Atlanta Weather
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta is looking to break another heat record Monday with highs in the low 80s in the forecast this afternoon.

It would be the second straight day of record-breaking heat after Sunday’s high of 83. For Monday, a projected high of 81 degrees would break the record of 79 set in 2017. It certainly doesn’t feel like November in North Georgia, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“First weekend of November, it was a humid one. And today is going to be as well,” he said. “Muggy and sticky out there to start the day, and might even need an umbrella.”

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

While shower chances are limited Monday, fog and low cloud cover are likely to impact the morning commute. A dense fog advisory issued for the entire region is scheduled to expire at 10 a.m.

Monahan expects the clouds to burn off, and Monday will finish with sunshine and high humidity. Even in the mountains, it will be “super humid” this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s, he said.

All that added moisture in the air will contribute to a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

“We’re going to see a few isolated showers pop up today, and then dry weather is back with us Tuesday and Wednesday,” Monahan said. “Cooler weather is going to move in, too.”

He expects high temperatures to drop back into the 60s by the middle of the week ahead of the next chance of heavy rain. A subtropical system is making its way toward the East Coast, Monahan said, and it has the potential to become a tropical storm or even a hurricane before reaching the coast of Florida.

The current projections would bring the storm track close to Georgia by late Friday and early Saturday morning. Ahead of it, Monahan expects more cloud cover and increasing rain chances by Thursday night.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution weather page.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @ajcwsbtraffic on Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

