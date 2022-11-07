How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC

What voters need to know

The Georgia ballot features races for U.S. Senate, Georgia governor, Congress, secretary of state, other statewide offices and the General Assembly.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at neighborhood precincts.

Voters can find sample ballots and voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

All voters are required to show photo ID on election day.

If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, runoffs would be held Dec. 6.