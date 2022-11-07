How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is providing exclusive Georgia Election Day updates all day and election results after the polls close Tuesday across all of our platforms. The coverage will continue overnight, including comprehensive stories and election charts in the AJC ePaper Wednesday morning.
What voters need to know
The Georgia ballot features races for U.S. Senate, Georgia governor, Congress, secretary of state, other statewide offices and the General Assembly.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at neighborhood precincts.
Voters can find sample ballots and voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
All voters are required to show photo ID on election day.
If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote Tuesday, runoffs would be held Dec. 6.
