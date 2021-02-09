‘Schitt’s Creek’ fans can buy the Roses’ mansion for just $15M

Johnny Rose had to move his family out of this palatial mansion, but you can take up residence if you have $15 million.
The three-story house that served as the home for the wealthy Rose family in the television series “Schitt’s Creek” recently hit the market in Toronto for $14.98 million.
What do you get for that price?
To start, you get 24,000 square feet of living space that comes with 14 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, ceiling frescos inspired by the Sistine Chapel, a marble staircase, and a pool with a patio area and stone statues.
“It’s obvious why the Toronto mansion would be the perfect location to display the Rose family’s former wealth, as the home was designed to ‘resemble Versailles,’” Sam Mehrbod, CEO of Roomvu.com, told the Daily Mail.
The home is currently being listed by Khoren Mardoyan for Home Life/Vision Realty Brokerage.
The mansion, built in 2012 in Toronto’s St. Andrew-Winfields neighborhood, greets visitors with a grand marble staircase. Above the staircase is a curved ceiling where you’ll see those stunning frescos.
All the beauty isn’t all indoors, however. Behind the mansion is a pool with a patio area and stone statues to play up the classical feel. And the landscaping includes fountains.
Need more? How about your own banquet room and movie theater? You’ll get both for your money.
Credit: Zillow