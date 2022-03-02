Radio vet Silas ‘SiMan Baby’ Alexander dies of pancreatic cancer

From 2018 until last year, Alexander was co-hosting a syndicated show with rap legend Chubb Rock on about a dozen stations in markets like Columbus and Augusta.

“He was the most genuine soul I’ve ever had the honor of being around,” said Chubb Rock in a text Wednesday morning. “I loved him like we came out of the same womb.”

Derek Harper, who worked with SiMan as a producer and later as his boss, called him “the consummate professional. He was a mentor to many and a friend to anyone he came in contact with. I will miss him dearly.”

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last September, the Douglasville resident said he was diagnosed in June but chose not to publicize his situation until that weekend.

While getting gall-bladder surgery, Alexander said, the doctors discovered cancerous growths in his liver that originated in his pancreas.

He said a chemotherapy and radiation regimen forced him off the air.

The treatment “has its challenges,” he said last fall “But I’m working through it the best I can. I’m making it work ... We would rather fight it out as long as we can. Don’t give me an expiration date.”

Alexander, whose father died of pancreatic cancer at age 69, spent his final months with his family.

“We never know when we’re going to go,” Alexander said. “I hate that this is an indicator that mine may be sooner than I had originally expected. But it gives me time to get things in place in regards to my family. It gives me perspective. Enjoy your time here and enjoy it with your family and friends that you love. It’s now in God’s hands. I am glad to have a lot of prayer warriors out there.”

His death happened just three months after his cousin, Classix 102.9 DJ Mix Master Mitch, also died of pancreatic cancer.

Funeral services will be announced soon and this story will be updated.