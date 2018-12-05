SiMan, Chubb Rock start syndicated afternoon radio show

Chubb, best known for the 1991 hit rap song "Treat' Em Right," has been doing radio for 19 years and balances that with touring. In fact, he was on "Good Morning America" today to promote a found record from 1988 featuring Chubb, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh and MC Lyte, among others.

Superadio Networks, which already syndicated Chubb's "Diggin' in tha Crates" weekend show on 46 stations, is the syndication operator. Superadio president Eric Faison said the new show will start on December 31 on at least a few yet-to-be-announced affiliates.

“Chubb always wanted to expand,” Faison said. “And they mesh really well.”

Chubb said in an interview that he took a chance in 2012 coming to Atlanta from New York and was thrilled to work with SiMan: “I never met such a genuine guy with integrity, skills. He made me want to go to work every day and have fun. He had my back and I wanted to try new things. He’s now one of my closest friends.”

While the two personalities have a non-compete that will keep them off the air in Atlanta for a few months, Faison is confident another station will eventually pick them up. Among the likeliest candidates: Mix 87.7 and Kiss 104.1, rivals to Majic.

“They have so much equity in the market, somebody will take a shot,” Faison said. “They’d be derelict if they didn’t.”

“Wherever we go, we’ll make a difference,” Chubb added.

Sasha the Diva recently left Kiss 104.1 for a syndicated show.