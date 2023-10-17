Kim Zolciak’s metro Atlanta home for sale for $6 million

BreakingNews
The Milton mansion owned by reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann has gone up for sale for $6 million.

Biermann is pursuing a divorce while the couple struggles to pay its bills.

The home has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a six-car garage as well as a home gym, movie theater, wine cellar, bar and arcade. The couple purchased it in 2012 for $880,000 and based on what they said on their Bravo reality TV show “Tardy for the Party,” they invested a lot of money improving it.

The home is scheduled to go on auction Nov. 7 since the couple is behind on its mortgage payments.

Jenny Doyle of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty is brokering the deal for Zolciak and Biermann.

There are several other multimillion dollar homes for sale in the area, but most are in the $2 million to $3 million range. A home next door is also on sale for $7.25 million but has been on the market for 525 days with no takers.

Michael Bunch, a realtor for Keller Williams in the area, said the window is extremely tight for them to find a buyer before the Nov. 7 auction unless they can convince their bank to postpone the foreclosure proceedings. “Anybody that is following this will be savvy enough to know they are in distress,” he said. “Why not wait until it’s on the courthouse steps?”

Plus, the pool of potential buyers for a house at that price is small. “Very few people on the planet can swoop in and pay that kind of money,” Bunch said. “They didn’t get wealthy by being brash.”

TMZ broke the news that Biermann requested to a judge that the house be placed on sale to pay off debts and avoid foreclosure.

The home was heavily featured on “Tardy for the Party” over eight seasons ending in 2020. Biermann retired from NFL football in 2015 after eight seasons with the Atlanta Falcons.

Zolciak recently took part in season two of Peacock reality series “Traitors,” shot in England.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

