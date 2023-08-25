Kroy Biermann files for divorce from reality star Kim Zolciak -- again

Former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann has filed for divorce from reality star Kim Zolciak for a second time this year.

Entertainment news site TMZ and People magazine obtained the divorce papers Thursday in which Biermann said the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their four children and wants both child support and alimony. He is also asking to reside in the Alpharetta mansion they have lived in since 2012.

This has been a rocky year for the couple, who married in 2011 after meeting during an event filmed for Zolciak’s show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

In February, the Fulton County Daily Report posted a notice from Truist Bank saying the couple’s mansion was scheduled to be auctioned off on the steps of the Fulton County courthouse March 7. Records showed the couple had defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the property. But Zolciak and Biermann managed to work out a deal to keep the house.

In May, Biermann and Zolciak each filed divorce papers in court. Biermann accused Zolciak of a serious gambling problem while Zolciak complained about Biermann smoking pot.

About that time, news surfaced that they owed more than $1 million in unpaid taxes to the IRS. They also defaulted on a home line of credit and allegedly owe more than $213,000 to Simmons Bank, according to a lawsuit filed last month.

In July, they revoked their divorce filings in an attempt to reconcile.

The pair spent eight years on a Bravo “Real Housewives” spinoff show called “Don’t Be Tardy” that ran from 2012 to 2020.