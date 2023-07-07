Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann call off divorce proceedings

Reality stars Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have called off their divorce proceedings.

On Friday, they filed paperwork to mutually dismiss their petitions for divorce.

TMZ said the two now want to work things out for the sake of their four children.

The two sides filed for divorce in May and had since been trading nasty accusations, with Biermann accusing Zolciak of a gambling issue and Zolciak complaining that he smokes marijuana.

The couple, who had a reality show on Bravo from 2002 to 2010, was seen on Friday by paparazzi attending church together with their children.

They almost lost their Alpharetta home earlier this year due to foreclosure and owe the federal government more than $1.1 million in back taxes.