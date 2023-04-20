BreakingNews
Police investigate 2nd shooting this month at NW Atlanta complex
X

English Nick is back on 97.1/The River after heart attack

Credit: 97.

Credit: 97.

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

English Nick is back on air this week on 97.1/The River after two weeks off recuperating from a heart attack.

The veteran DJ, whose real name is Nick Parsons, said he had a stent placed in an artery after he felt ill two weeks ago on April 3 and went to a doctor.

“I had a rolling heart attack,” English Nick told Eric Von Haessler on Haessler’s WSB radio show Wednesday morning. He consciously watched the entire stent process happen at Decatur Emory Hospital.

In a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he said he is feeling much better and will be taking a break from hosting live-band karaoke at 10 High, a longtime side gig he has done for almost two decades.

“I should be good with medication and some dietary changes,” he said. “Low sodium and being smart about intake in general.”

English Nick has been the midday host at the River for many years but has been filling in mornings since Steve Craig departed in December.

He came to Atlanta in 1999 and has worked at multiple rock stations, mostly in part-time roles at 96rock, 80s station 105.3/The Max (under the pseudonym Simon), 99X and Rock 100.5. He joined rock station The River in 2001 part time, then went full time in 2016.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: Chris Christie warns, ‘it’s over if you cannot win Georgia’3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Activist killed at police training center site had more than 50 gunshot wounds, autopsy...
10h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How will the grass grow at Mercedes-Benz Stadium?
1h ago

Credit: UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant

Out of the murky waters of the Okefenokee, an alligator mystery emerges
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: MTV

MTV creates ‘Pretty Stoned’ all-female pot comedy movie in Atlanta
24m ago
ABC renews ‘Will Trent’ for a second season
Netflix’s ‘The Piano Lesson’ starring Samuel L. Jackson shooting in Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgians to wait two more days for high court’s guidance on abortion pill
17h ago
Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top