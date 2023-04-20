English Nick is back on 97.1/The River after heart attack

English Nick is back on air this week on 97.1/The River after two weeks off recuperating from a heart attack.
The veteran DJ, whose real name is Nick Parsons, said he had a stent placed in an artery after he felt ill two weeks ago on April 3 and went to a doctor.
“I had a rolling heart attack,” English Nick told Eric Von Haessler on Haessler’s WSB radio show Wednesday morning. He consciously watched the entire stent process happen at Decatur Emory Hospital.
In a text to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he said he is feeling much better and will be taking a break from hosting live-band karaoke at 10 High, a longtime side gig he has done for almost two decades.
“I should be good with medication and some dietary changes,” he said. “Low sodium and being smart about intake in general.”
English Nick has been the midday host at the River for many years but has been filling in mornings since Steve Craig departed in December.
He came to Atlanta in 1999 and has worked at multiple rock stations, mostly in part-time roles at 96rock, 80s station 105.3/The Max (under the pseudonym Simon), 99X and Rock 100.5. He joined rock station The River in 2001 part time, then went full time in 2016.
