Jerome Bettis arranges Go Fund Me for late high school football coach, NFL teammate

Lester’s daughter, Toni Rae, has developmental disabilities, close family friend Alan Brock said, and requires 24-hour care.

Brock said that while Lester wasn’t poor, he wasn’t rich in the way people might expect of veteran NFL players, and the Go Fund Me donations would help Lester’s family.

“Tim was always the kind of person that would give you every penny to buy a pair or cleats or something for a kid,” Brock said.

Post-NFL, Lester turned to his Christian faith to teach young athletes values they could embrace throughout any walk of life, Brock and other close friends said.

Brock said he wants to carry on Lester’s legacy. For more information visit the Go Fund Me page or email alan@lifeholelabes.com.