Rick Ross sets sights on $37 million Star Island Miami estate, TMZ reports

Rapper Rick Ross is considering purchasing a Star Island pad, TMZ reported

According to a TMZ report, Atlanta rapper Rick Ross is preparing to buy one of Miami’s most opulent estates. Priced at $37.5 million, and located on Florida’s glamorous Star Island, the 40,000-square-foot estate features a 9,747-square-foot mansion, heated pool, ocean access and a 40-foot dock.

TMZ reported on Thursday that sources with direct knowledge of the sale informed the entertainment news outlet that the pending purchase is expected to close within the next few weeks. The news outlet also reported that Ross intends to “gut” the home for renovations. Assuming the sale goes through, Ross will find himself neighbors with several high-profile celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and Shaquille O’Neal.

Star Island is a manmade island off of Florida’s Biscayne Bay, located in the southern part of Miami Beach. Home to some of the nation’s wealthiest and most popular celebrities, the mansions of Star Island are some of the most luxurious that the Florida coast has to offer.

The $37.5 million mansion currently pending sale features manicured yards and 100 feet of waterfront space. Inside, the home features six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and office space. The foyer boasts ceilings over 30 feet tall, as well as a custom staircase and travertine floors featuring custom millwork throughout. The home has a large living room, an entertainment room, bar, chef’s kitchen and a separate breakfast room.

The main bedroom has dual walk-in closets and dual bathrooms. Upstairs, the home features four guest bedrooms, which each feature bathrooms and oversized plaza deck terraces. The property also features a heated pool and a summer kitchen. The two-story Miami mansion, constructed in 1992, has been on the market since May.

This is not the first time the Atlanta-area rapper has made headlines for his luxury real estate purchases. Back in April, Ross purchased fellow rapper Meek Mill’s Atlanta mansion for $4.2 million in cash.

Listing by Jill Hertzberg, Fabio Lopes and Coldwell Banker Realty

