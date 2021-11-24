Fayetteville couple brings the coast inland

“I feel like it’s just opened my mind up to stepping outside my comfort zone,” she said. “Knowing that pretty much anything, you can change. It can be undone.”

Residents: Jason and Bethany Jones with their dogs, Charlie and Lucy, and their cat, Chloe. Bethany is an interior designer, and Jason works in medical sales.

Location: Fayetteville

Size: 2,600 square feet, with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Year built: 2017

Year bought: 2018

Architectural style: European cottage

Favorite architectural elements: Open floor plan, owners’ suite on the main level and tall, plentiful windows in the common area.

Interior design style: Fresh contemporary infused with elements of nature and the coast

Favorite interior design elements: Leather chair in the living room

Favorite outdoor elements: Covered front porch

Resources: Furniture and décor from Bethany Jones Interiors, Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Cost Plus World Market, Target, Article, West Elm, Wayfair, McGee & Co., Scott Antique Markets, HomeGoods, Serena & Lily Design Shop, Leyland Blue, Ruggable, Amazon, Jolie Marche, Ikea, Lulu and Georgia, Lulus and Terrain. Art from Juniper Print Shop, Grandin Road, Etsy, Minted, Art.com and Collection Prints.

Décor tip: “Create a timeless foundation in your home with investment pieces and more permanent items and have fun with color, pattern and texture through lighting, décor and accessories,” said Bethany.

