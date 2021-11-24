Fayetteville couple brings the coast inland

Jason and Bethany Jones were immediately attracted to their Trilith home because it reminded them of the white mission style homes near where they were married, on Alys Beach, Florida. They love to vacation along Florida 30A, so coastal style is a large part of their personal style.
“The home just reminded us of one of our favorite places,” said Bethany. “We were so excited about the exterior.”
The couple crafted a bright, light space, emphasizing the plentiful windows in the common area and adding hints of natural materials to create a neutral but warm home.
“My husband and I both are very drawn to white, airy and clean,” said Bethany. “We like for the foundation to be this very clean neutral color palette, and then we kind of Infuse texture and color with more of the accessories, like artwork and pillows, more like the jewelry.”
Just over a year ago Bethany began her own design firm, Bethany Jones Interiors, and working more hands-on with interior décor has given her the confidence to take more risks when it comes to design in her own life.
“I feel like it’s just opened my mind up to stepping outside my comfort zone,” she said. “Knowing that pretty much anything, you can change. It can be undone.”
Snapshot
Residents: Jason and Bethany Jones with their dogs, Charlie and Lucy, and their cat, Chloe. Bethany is an interior designer, and Jason works in medical sales.
Location: Fayetteville
Size: 2,600 square feet, with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.
Year built: 2017
Year bought: 2018
Architectural style: European cottage
Favorite architectural elements: Open floor plan, owners’ suite on the main level and tall, plentiful windows in the common area.
Interior design style: Fresh contemporary infused with elements of nature and the coast
Favorite interior design elements: Leather chair in the living room
Favorite outdoor elements: Covered front porch
Resources: Furniture and décor from Bethany Jones Interiors, Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, Cost Plus World Market, Target, Article, West Elm, Wayfair, McGee & Co., Scott Antique Markets, HomeGoods, Serena & Lily Design Shop, Leyland Blue, Ruggable, Amazon, Jolie Marche, Ikea, Lulu and Georgia, Lulus and Terrain. Art from Juniper Print Shop, Grandin Road, Etsy, Minted, Art.com and Collection Prints.
Décor tip: “Create a timeless foundation in your home with investment pieces and more permanent items and have fun with color, pattern and texture through lighting, décor and accessories,” said Bethany.
